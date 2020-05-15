Watch now: College baseball faces wide spectrum of challenges

At Wright State, where former Heartland College coach Nate Metzger is the associate head coach and recruiting coordinator, all four of the Raiders’ seniors are coming back. Eight current freshmen will be joined by eight in the incoming class.

“More of those guys will have to be redshirted,” said Metzger. “There’s no way all 16 are going to stay at Wright State for all four years. That’s not realistic.”

Mohl reported his program has a “manageable” seven incoming freshmen, but seven of South Florida’s nine seniors plan on returning.

“You have to manage rosters very uniquely,” Mohl said. “It’s a challenge for us to come up with solutions.”

Complicating the roster crunch is MLB’s announcement that what is usually a 40-round first-year player draft has been hacked to five rounds.

“I think that agenda was set out months ago when they started talking about contracting some of those minor league teams,” said Holm. “They knew which way they wanted to go. There had to be a way to get less players in the system if there were going to be less spots.”

The Redbirds anticipated four or five players would be selected in a 40-round 2020 draft. “What round depends on a lot of things,” Holm said.