Watch now: College baseball faces wide spectrum of challenges

Steve Holm’s first season as Illinois State baseball coach was a success of blockbuster proportions.
The Redbirds won 36 games after just 22 victories the previous season, shared the Missouri Valley Conference regular season championship and came within a game of winning an NCAA Tournament regional.
Holm’s second season encountered considerably rougher waters starting when the remainder of the college season was cancelled in March because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Obviously, shutting down our guys was hard,” Holm said. “You pretty much put in about eight months of work and get a month, month and a half out of it.”
Steve Holm on his second season as Illinois State baseball coach pic.twitter.com/gB4qcoMZ5p— Randy Reinhardt (@Pg_Reinhardt) January 29, 2020
The ISU coach has lots of company.
College players were confronted with the unfamiliarity of online classes while coaches must understand and decide how best to deal with the repercussions of various new NCAA rulings and Major League Baseball trimming its June draft from 40 to five rounds.
“It’s unprecedented,” said South Carolina coach Mark Kingston, the ISU coach from 2010-14. “We’re dealing with more challenges than probably at any time in college baseball. It’s up to us as leaders of our programs to keep everything in perspective for our staff and players.”
College programs will have more of those players than ever before when play resumes.
The NCAA ruled that no player would lose a year of eligibility for a season curtailed less than half way through. That means that not only do seniors have the option of coming back for another senior season, but juniors remain juniors and so on.
Yet what will significantly add to the congestion on college rosters is the fact incoming freshmen will join the 2020 freshmen in a mega class. Seniors returning from 2020 will not be counted against the Division I scholarship limit of 11.7, but incoming freshmen will.
“It’s not ideal,” said former ISU pitching coach and current South Florida head coach Billy Mohl. “Colleges across the country will have bloated rosters the next year or two.”
“Two freshman classes combining is not good for the scholarship situation going forward,” Holm said. “You have our incoming 10-12 guys meeting our six seniors coming back. That’s a lot of baseball players.”
At Wright State, where former Heartland College coach Nate Metzger is the associate head coach and recruiting coordinator, all four of the Raiders’ seniors are coming back. Eight current freshmen will be joined by eight in the incoming class.
“More of those guys will have to be redshirted,” said Metzger. “There’s no way all 16 are going to stay at Wright State for all four years. That’s not realistic.”
Mohl reported his program has a “manageable” seven incoming freshmen, but seven of South Florida’s nine seniors plan on returning.
“You have to manage rosters very uniquely,” Mohl said. “It’s a challenge for us to come up with solutions.”
Complicating the roster crunch is MLB’s announcement that what is usually a 40-round first-year player draft has been hacked to five rounds.
“I think that agenda was set out months ago when they started talking about contracting some of those minor league teams,” said Holm. “They knew which way they wanted to go. There had to be a way to get less players in the system if there were going to be less spots.”
The Redbirds anticipated four or five players would be selected in a 40-round 2020 draft. “What round depends on a lot of things,” Holm said.
Kingston believes the trimming of the draft will affect his team “pretty significantly. We had as many as 15 talking with scouts as potential draftees. If it’s down to five rounds, that could shrink down to three or four.”
Holm and Kingston both see the quality of play in college baseball on the upswing for 2021.
“More teams at the mid-major level will have a ton on seniors. Generally, older teams are better teams,” said Kingston. “It will be wide open in college baseball. A number of teams will really be dangerous.”
“It will certainly make college baseball better,” Holm said. “With an older product on the field, you will see a cleaner game. Older players make less mistakes.”
There is discussion the NCAA could at least temporarily increase the Division I roster limit of 35.
“Ultimately, that doesn’t really help you because there are only nine guys on the field, and you use eight to 10 pitchers for the bulk of your innings,” said Holm. “Those numbers don’t necessarily change. There will be 15 to 20 percent too many players in college baseball. Thirty-five (draft) rounds did not happen. Twenty to 25 of those rounds typically sign, and all those guys are coming back to college baseball somewhere.”
The pandemic has already wreaked havoc with summer baseball as some collegiate leagues have canceled their entire schedules. In addition, high school seasons never got started and high school-age summer leagues that college coaches scout for recruiting purposes may or may not take the field.
“We had plans to go see all of our seniors who are going to be freshmen in April through June 1,” said Holm. “You want to see how they’re progressing. It allows you to fill in the blanks. A lot can change in a 17-year-old body. You’re going off what you saw a year ago.”
“For all of youth baseball, it impacts every single level,” Mohl said. “Their development has hit a stall.”
Metzger does not classify the developments as particularly damaging to the recruiting process.
“It has really gotten almost out of hand how early we’re going in on guys. We’re all so far ahead in the recruiting game,” said Metzger. This will force us to slow that down a little bit, and I don’t know if that’s a terrible thing.”
The Prospect League, which has the Normal CornBelters among its members, has delayed the start of its season until at least July 1.
But, Mohl wonders, “Do we really want to send pitchers out in July and risk them getting hurt?”
Assuming some type of normalcy returns to college baseball by fall, Holm will shift the emphasis of his practices.
“You would see us play more games than practice. As often as you can play, you’ll play. That will be our strategy,” said the ISU coach. “You can do bunt defense and first and third (scenarios) in November indoors.
“We’ll see how many innings and games you could actually get and still be safe. Players will be way behind in their physical conditioning and their baseball conditioning. But you couldn’t push it too hard.”
At the Division III level, Illinois Wesleyan is feeling less of an impact.
“We have one senior coming back (Rory Mulvihill). He needs four more classes because he transferred in and lost some credits,” IWU coach Dennis Martel said. “The other seven all have jobs or grad school opportunities.”
Martel’s 21-player recruiting class includes Evan Huston and Eli Kafer of Normal West, University High’s Drew Ziebarth and Tri-Valley’s Jimmy Butler.
“We’ve been a popular choice. It’s arguably our best recruiting year,” Martel said. “We needed to reload some depth in the program.”
The Titans coach expects the Division I roster congestion to trickle down to lower levels in November when players don’t like their situations after fall workouts.
“Division I is going to have too many players. Guys aren’t going to want to sit,” said Martel. “This opens up a storm for Division I coaches to deal with. Division III is going to be strong for the next two or three years because there are going to be some really talented kids drop down to Division II or III. I would love to get two arms (pitchers) in November.”
Contact Randy Reinhardt at (309) 820-3403. Follow him on Twitter: pg_reinhardt
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!