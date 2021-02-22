Watch now: College report: Illinois State 7th in first FCS Stats Perform rankings of spring season

With its season opener approaching on Saturday against South Dakota at Hancock Stadium, the Illinois State football team was ranked No. 7 in the first Stats Perform FCS top 25 on Monday.

Five Missouri Valley Football Conference teams are ranked with defending national champion North Dakota State first.

South Dakota State is third after opening with a win over Northern Iowa, which is ranked fifth.

MVFC newcomer North Dakota is No. 14 after defeating Southern Illinois in its Valley debut.

Rounding out the top five are No. 2 James Madison and No. 4 Weber State.

Volleyball falls: Valparaiso rallied to defeat Illinois State, 25-21, 23-25, 16-25, 25-18, 15-2, to earn a split of a Missouri Valley Conference volleyball series at Redbird Arena.

Peyton McCarthy's 17 kills paced Valpo (4-6, 3-5), which dropped a four-set match to the Redbirds on Sunday. Valpo had a .189 hitting percentage while ISU was held to .142.

Sarah Kushner and Kaitlyn Prondzinski paced ISU (7-5, 5-3), which had a three-match winning streak snapped, with 15 kills each. Kaylee Martin had 10 kills and 13 digs, while Stef Jankiewicz recorded 45 assists and 13 digs. Kendal Meier led the defense with 24 digs.