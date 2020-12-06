Watch now: Crompton, Illinois State women roll past Saint Xavier

“The whole lead up to game day was completely different. That’s been the story of the last few months, having to learn to adjust and make the best of situations,” said Crompton. “Without a crowd, we still brought our own energy. That made it more like a usual game.”

Redmond and Terrion Moore each scored 16 points, while Saylor contributed 11 points and a career-high 10 assists.

Lexy Koudelka, Kayel Newland and freshman Kate Bullman added eight points each. Bullman led the Redbirds with nine rebounds in her college debut as ISU dominated the boards by a 52-36 margin.

“Kate is going to be an outstanding player, but Kate is a freshman,” Gillespie said. “She missed a couple easy shots and free throws. It will take her a little bit of time to get adjusted to the college game. When she just plays, she can be really special.”

Saint Xavier was paced by 13 points from Maia Fawcett and 12 rebounds by Claire Austin. The Cougars shot a problematic 24 percent (7 of 29) over the middle two quarters.

Both teams started fast offensively with five of the first seven shots resulting in baskets for each side.

A Redmond driving basket handed ISU a 19-11 margin before the Cougars closed within 26-20 entering the second quarter.