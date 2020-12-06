Watch now: Crompton, Illinois State women roll past Saint Xavier

NORMAL — Unable to launch a 3-point attempt during Illinois State’s 26-point first quarter, sophomore guard Mary Crompton would soon find both room to shoot and the stroke to seize full advantage.
Crompton nailed 6 of 7 from 3-point range, including three straight from beyond the arc in the opening 1:45 of the fourth quarter, as the Redbirds throttled Saint Xavier, 98-53, Sunday in ISU’s season opener at Redbird Arena.
“The coaches made some offensive adjustments at halftime, and that really opened up the shots for me,” said Crompton, who led ISU with a career-high 20 points. “My teammates really found me. JuJu (Redmond) and Paige (Saylor) were really looking for me.”
Merely taking the floor was a victory for the Redbirds, who were forced to cancel their first three games because of a positive COVID-19 test and the resulting quarantine of six players that did not end until Thursday.
“I’m so thrilled our team got to compete today,” ISU coach Kristen Gillespie said. “Tomorrow (Monday) would have been nine months since we (last) played at Indiana State. You could tell. The first half looked like it had been nine months.”
The Redbirds held a slim six-point lead before ending the first half on an 8-0 run. Crompton was held to five points over the first two quarters.
“They were playing matchup zone, and that’s something we haven’t seen a ton,” said Gillespie. “We put some zone offense in on the fly at halftime. We isolated Mary in the corner, and she had a ton of success.”
Crompton opened the second half with a 3-pointer for a 17-point ISU bulge only to see the Cougars claw back within 45-37 on a Sidney Lovitsch 3-pointer at the 6:21 mark of the third quarter.
A Redmond three-point play and a Crompton trey in transition touched off a 17-1 surge that also included 3-pointers from Cameron Call and Ally Gietzel.
Crompton then drilled three straight threes early in the final quarter to put away Saint Xavier, an NAIA program that counted Sunday’s game as an exhibition.
“Mary is the best shooter,” Gillespie said. “I would pick Mary over any other shooter in the country. I felt that since the first time I saw Mary play.”
Spectators were not allowed to attend because of COVID-19 restrictions. Among the precautions taken were socially distant chairs in the bench area and players standing on a mat instead of reporting to the scorer’s table before entering as a substitute.
“The whole lead up to game day was completely different. That’s been the story of the last few months, having to learn to adjust and make the best of situations,” said Crompton. “Without a crowd, we still brought our own energy. That made it more like a usual game.”
Redmond and Terrion Moore each scored 16 points, while Saylor contributed 11 points and a career-high 10 assists.
Lexy Koudelka, Kayel Newland and freshman Kate Bullman added eight points each. Bullman led the Redbirds with nine rebounds in her college debut as ISU dominated the boards by a 52-36 margin.
“Kate is going to be an outstanding player, but Kate is a freshman,” Gillespie said. “She missed a couple easy shots and free throws. It will take her a little bit of time to get adjusted to the college game. When she just plays, she can be really special.”
Saint Xavier was paced by 13 points from Maia Fawcett and 12 rebounds by Claire Austin. The Cougars shot a problematic 24 percent (7 of 29) over the middle two quarters.
Both teams started fast offensively with five of the first seven shots resulting in baskets for each side.
A Redmond driving basket handed ISU a 19-11 margin before the Cougars closed within 26-20 entering the second quarter.
The scoring pace then slowed considerably. Saint Xavier connected on just 3 of 15 second-quarter shots and missed 11 of its final 12 before halftime.
Baines off roster: Freshman forward Fantasia Baines is no longer a part of the ISU program.
“We came to an understanding this may not be the place for her. Sometimes it’s just not a good fit for both parties,” Gillespie said. “There were no disciplinary actions. Wherever she lands, we wish her nothing but the best.”
