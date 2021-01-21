Watch now: DeAnna Wilson sparks Illinois State women past Evansville

NORMAL — DeAnna Wilson’s breakthrough game came with a bonus Thursday at Redbird Arena.
“Here’s the free throw queen,” Illinois State coach Kristen Gillespie said before turning over the postgame Zoom conference to Wilson.
Wilson had been less than royalty at the line entering Thursday’s game against Evansville but connected on all six of her attempts during a 12-point, 13-rebound performance as the Redbirds pulled away in the second half for a 73-48 Missouri Valley Conference victory.
“I’ve been working on my free throws,” said Wilson, who had converted just over 50 percent (20 of 39) of her attempts before Thursday. “I didn’t change nothing. It’s just confidence.”
Wilson’s rebound total was a career high as ISU advanced to 7-3 overall and 4-3 in the MVC. The teams meet again Friday in a 4 p.m. tipoff at Redbird Arena.
“They (coaches) were emphasizing rebounding. Once I got going with rebounding, everything came into place,” Wilson said. “I’m starting to get the hang of things, the way they are asking me to guard and doing things on offense. It’s coming a little easier.”
With just seven players available because of injuries and head coach Matt Ruffing not in attendance for personal reasons, Evansville (4-8, 0-7 in the Valley) matched the Redbirds 14-14 through one quarter and trailed 36-27 at the half.
“It’s a situation out of our control,” acting Purple Aces coach Doug Rogers said. “I thought the kids did a really good job of competing not only the first half but the second half as well. The score got away from us a little at the end.
"The seven of them bonded together, and we competed the best we could with the limited number we have.”
The Redbirds seized firm control in the third quarter.
Evansville sophomore Abby Feit scored in the lane at the 8:20 mark to bring the Aces within 36-31.
ISU reeled off 11 straight points for a 47-31 advantage on six points from JuJu Redmond, a Kate Bullman 3-pointer and a Terrion Moore fast break bucket.
“We played pretty hard the first half then we kind of ran out of gas. It’s very tough, but we’re pushing through,” said Feit, a Normal Community High School graduate. “Their bench players came in and knocked down some good shots, and we weren’t able to answer those.”
Feit finished with a team-high 10 points while hitting 3 of 11 shots from the field and tied Sydney Thurwalker with a team-best six rebounds each.
Gillespie was pleased with the defense of Moore on Feit, who was averaging 15.2 points entering the contest. Moore had six of ISU’s 11 steals.
“We felt she was the best matchup. She was absolutely outstanding defensively,” Gillespie said. “T loves a challenge. She prides herself on that. She has a ton of pride, especially on the defensive end.”
Mary Crompton paced ISU with 14 points. Redmond added 11 despite not starting for the first time this season.
“She was late for a film (session). It was a little bit of a misunderstanding,” said Gillespie. “She felt terrible. But no hard feelings. We moved on. We’re not thinking about it anymore.”
The Redbirds shot 45 percent from the field, 78 percent at the free throw line and committed a season-low eight turnovers.
“I saw a lot of positives. It was really a great team win,” Gillespie said. “If we don’t turn the ball over, we’re going to put ourselves in position to win a lot of games.”
Evansville hit just 7 of 33 second-half shots (21 percent) and ended at 31 percent overall (18 of 58).
