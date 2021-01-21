Watch now: DeAnna Wilson sparks Illinois State women past Evansville

With just seven players available because of injuries and head coach Matt Ruffing not in attendance for personal reasons, Evansville (4-8, 0-7 in the Valley) matched the Redbirds 14-14 through one quarter and trailed 36-27 at the half.

“It’s a situation out of our control,” acting Purple Aces coach Doug Rogers said. “I thought the kids did a really good job of competing not only the first half but the second half as well. The score got away from us a little at the end.

"The seven of them bonded together, and we competed the best we could with the limited number we have.”

The Redbirds seized firm control in the third quarter.

Evansville sophomore Abby Feit scored in the lane at the 8:20 mark to bring the Aces within 36-31.

ISU reeled off 11 straight points for a 47-31 advantage on six points from JuJu Redmond, a Kate Bullman 3-pointer and a Terrion Moore fast break bucket.