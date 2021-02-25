Watch now: Dedric Boyd getting back in a groove ahead of final weekend series against UNI

NORMAL — After another tough Illinois State loss earlier this month, Dedric Boyd re-emerged alone on Doug Collins Court at Redbird Arena less than a half-hour after falling to Missouri State.
The junior guard worked on his shooting mechanics for a couple minutes. Then he sat underneath the basket almost in a trance.
"I was thinking about what I could do better for the team, why my shot was not falling, stuff like that," said Boyd. "I had to come out, do a little form shooting and sit there and think about it and see what I could do to get better."
Boyd has slowly begun to emerge out of his prolonged shooting slump. He's scored in double figures in two of the last three games, both victories, and it couldn't have come at a better time for the Redbirds.
With leading-scorer DJ Horne's status still unclear because of an ankle injury, ISU needs Boyd to play a prominent role during a season-ending two-game Missouri Valley Conference series against Northern Iowa. Friday's contest begins at 8 p.m. with Saturday's tip at 5 p.m.
The Redbirds and UNI are both 7-15 overall and desperately trying to stay out of the MVC Tournament play-in round next Thursday in St. Louis. UNI has a better chance to do that, tied for seventh in the league with Bradley and Southern Illinois (who face co-leaders Drake and Loyola, respectively) at 5-11.
But ISU, which is a game behind in last place at 4-12, could still get a bye and sneak into Friday's quarterfinals with two wins and some help. However, ISU has not swept a weekend MVC series.
"Practices this week have been really good," said Boyd. "I feel coming into this game we're locked in. Whether we win or not, we want to play our best basketball going into the tournament. I feel the whole team has the same mindset."
How much Horne, who averages 14.8 points, will be available is unclear. The sophomore guard missed last week's 88-71 win at Bradley after suffering the injury at Southern Illinois and hasn't practiced much this week.
"All three scenarios are in play — not playing at all, playing both or playing one," said ISU head coach Muller on Thursday morning. "I would be surprised if he played in both. We won't know until tomorrow."
Boyd is coming off one of his best games of the season. He scored 18 points against Bradley, one off his season high, thanks to 6-of-12 field goal shooting and 4 of 4 at the line. Boyd also sank two 3-pointers in six attempts.
Coming into the game, Boyd was 11 of 49 from the field and 3 of 26 outside the arc in the previous seven games. That included 11 points in an 80-55 win at SIU on Feb. 13 that broke a six-game losing streak.
"Obviously it felt good, but one thing about the slump I stayed with it and kept going to the gym (outside of practice)," said Boyd. "I changed my role and started driving more and getting to the basket and free throw line. That's another reason I got out of the slump a little more."
This is Boyd's third year at ISU after transferring from Eastern Kentucky, where he averaged 13.2 points as a freshman. He sat out his first season with the Redbirds per NCAA rules and now finds himself one of the oldest players on a team with no seniors after Keith Fisher III opted out three weeks before the season opener.
ISU is playing its basketball of the season and wishes there were more games left.
"The guys still trying to figure out each other, even today," said Boyd. "We're locked in defensively and following the game plan. We've been (focused) on the scouting report and take it real seriously. That's why our results are what they are now."
UNI has endured its own troubles.
The Panthers won last year's regular-season title, despite losing the opener at ISU, and were heavy favorites this season. But three games into the season last year's league MVP, junior guard AJ Green, went down with a hip injury that required season-ending surgery.
On top of that the Panthers' backup point guard, Antwan Simmons, decided to return home to Minnesota to help out his family during the pandemic.
"Now our two most experienced point guards, ballhandlers, playmakers are both out of the lineup," said UNI head coach Ben Jacobson. "Any time you're talking about AJ, he's one of best players in league and in the country and has so many things he brings to the table. It shifts a lot of responsibilities to a number of different guys."
UNI still has 6-foot-9 junior center Austin Phyfe (11.8 ppg, 7.1 rebounds), a first-team all-league pick last season, along with senior guard Trae Berhow (13.1 ppg). The Panthers have settled on a freshman backcourt with Bowen Born (11.0 ppg) and Nate Heise (7.6 ppg).
Jacobson also has sent the Panthers crashing the boards, especially on the offensive end, to make up for some of the things missing without Green and Kimmons. UNI leads the MVC during league games in offensive boards (10.3 per game), rebound margin (plus 4.2) and defensive rebound percentage (.791).
"It's something we pushed with the guys because it's an area where we can be good," said Jacobson.
Preparing for UNI without Green, a deadly 3-pointer shooter with deep range, has been a little different for the Redbirds.
"He created so many problems," said Muller. "They're struggling to shoot from 3 (.333 compared to .389 last season), and some of that is because AJ's is not out there with not only his good percentage, but a lot because of the attention he draws. We can't let them have a great shooting night."
