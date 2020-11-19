Watch now: Dedric Boyd hopes 'to stay on my feet,' become more consistent for Illinois State's basketball team

NORMAL — Dedric Boyd said he learned a lot of things in his first season playing for Illinois State's basketball team.
Maybe the biggest lesson was to stay grounded.
After a quick start — including back-to-back games of 22 and 19 points against UCF and Cincinnati — Boyd went through a prolonged shooting slump that affected his whole game.
Boyd finally began turning things around and becoming a key player in ISU's rotation again when the first half against Valparaiso was ending Feb. 15 at Redbird Arena.
DJ Horne's late steal and layup gave the Redbirds a 17-point halftime cushion. The crowd was loving it as Horne and Boyd jumped high to celebrate with each other.
Just one problem — Boyd suffered a bone bruise on his knee in the exchange. Valpo rallied to beat ISU, and Boyd missed the next four games before coming back for the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament. Boyd's mobility was noticeably hampered in a season-ending loss to Drake that finished a disappointing 10-21 season.
"That was wild," said Boyd with a painful smile. "I'm going to stay on my feet (this season)."
Boyd, a 6-foot-4 redshirt junior, averaged 6.1 points in 27 games for the Redbirds after transferring from Eastern Kentucky, where he contributed 13.2 points as a freshman in the 2017-18 season.
After sitting out a year per NCAA transfer rules, Boyd scored in double figures in five of his first six games with the Redbirds. Then, suddenly, he couldn't make a shot in December.
Like many players, the missed shots affected Boyd's performance on the other end of the court. It took him until the middle of January to snap out of it and reach double figures again.
"Stay consistent, trust the process, just take it how it is. Don't feel bad about myself or negative thoughts," said the soft-spoken Boyd of his takeaways from last season. "I grew from that. I had to learn from it and grow out of it."
ISU head coach Dan Muller certainly hopes Boyd has figured things out. If he has, Boyd's ability to generate instant offense and become a solid defensive player will strengthen the Redbirds' already solid-looking backcourt with projected starters Horne, junior Josiah Strong and sophomore Antonio Reeves.
"A lot of players go through slumps. But if you're consistent on the other end you have a great chance to keep your playing time and position," said Muller. "Any player who lets their offense impact their defense just puts themselves in a scenario where if I'm not playing well I'm going to lose minutes because now I'm not doing it at either end."
Boyd, who is known as "DB" to his teammates, sees his role as pretty similar to last season when he came off the bench for 23 of 27 games.
"I want to contribute more to the defensive end. We have a lot of guards and can put up a lot of points," he said. "It's not my job to worry about scoring. I can get hot; Josiah can get hot; DJ can get hot. We can all get hot and put up a lot of points on the board. I'll have the same role, but be more consistent with that role."
That would certainly get Boyd more minutes on the court.
"There were times last year when he was really good and made good decisions offensively, and times where he struggled with that and hurt his efficiency," said Muller. "He's a guy who can get you points. We need him to guard. He's a guy when he's locked in and in really good shape he can really guard at the guard position."
Boyd went back home to Brownsville, Tenn., when the global pandemic forced ISU to virtual learning in March.
While some players were confined to their houses for a lengthy stretch and didn't touch a basketball, Boyd said he was lucky.
"I was able to be in a gym the whole time," he said. "One of my great guys at home let me use the gym anytime I wanted ... I didn't have a lot of weight training, but I did a lot of running."
Even when ISU's players returned to campus in the summer, COVID-19 wasn't done by a long shot. The Redbirds have endured a couple stoppages because of positive cases on the team.
ISU has now gone more than two weeks with the majority of the squad practicing. With the opener scheduled for Wednesday at Ohio State, Boyd believes the Redbirds are "just getting in a groove."
"We're watching a lot more film and starting to hang out in the locker room more because we really can't do it outside basketball. So we chill in the locker room and try to build some chemistry while we're together," said Boyd. "Practice-wise we're gaining some momentum, but we still have a lot to work on, still got a lot of growing and still have a lot of that chemistry to build before we can be a Redbird team the fans want."
Boyd has a natural chemistry with ISU freshman Emon Washington. It's not just because they play the same wing spot, either.
Washington grew up in Mississippi and played his first three years of high school basketball there before moving to the Atlanta suburbs as a senior.
"He's from the South, too," said Boyd. "We eat the same stuff and almost talk the same. We like the same stuff. It's great to have someone on the team from your part of the country."
