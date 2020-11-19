Watch now: Dedric Boyd hopes 'to stay on my feet,' become more consistent for Illinois State's basketball team

"A lot of players go through slumps. But if you're consistent on the other end you have a great chance to keep your playing time and position," said Muller. "Any player who lets their offense impact their defense just puts themselves in a scenario where if I'm not playing well I'm going to lose minutes because now I'm not doing it at either end."

Boyd, who is known as "DB" to his teammates, sees his role as pretty similar to last season when he came off the bench for 23 of 27 games.

"I want to contribute more to the defensive end. We have a lot of guards and can put up a lot of points," he said. "It's not my job to worry about scoring. I can get hot; Josiah can get hot; DJ can get hot. We can all get hot and put up a lot of points on the board. I'll have the same role, but be more consistent with that role."

That would certainly get Boyd more minutes on the court.

"There were times last year when he was really good and made good decisions offensively, and times where he struggled with that and hurt his efficiency," said Muller. "He's a guy who can get you points. We need him to guard. He's a guy when he's locked in and in really good shape he can really guard at the guard position."