Watch now: DeGraaf, Bowens Jr. sign letters of intent with Illinois State football

NORMAL – Two members of Illinois State football’s recruiting class have signed national letters of intent and will enroll at ISU in January.
Offensive tackle Carter DeGraaf of Indiana high school powerhouse Center Grove and athlete Jeff Bowens Jr. of Southfield Arts and Tech High School in Detroit were permitted to make their commitment to ISU official before the December 16 signing day because they will graduate from high school at the end of the current semester.
DeGraaf is a 6-foot-6, 315-pound all-conference lineman for Center Grove, the No. 1-ranked Class 6A team in Indiana. The Trojans are 13-0 after a 48-13 semi-state win over Ben Davis and will face No. 2 Westfield next weekend for the state championship.
“He had a bunch of offers,” ISU coach Brock Spack said. “We had him rated very highly.”
DeGraaf transferred to Hudsonville, Mich., for his junior year but came back to Greenwood, Ind., and Center Grove this season because of uncertainty over whether pandemic restrictions would shut down Michigan high school football.
“Kye found him in Michigan,” Spack said of assistant coach Kye Stewart. “Kye and (offensive line coach) Harold (Etheridge) did a great job recruiting him.”
DeGraaf is playing center for Center Grove, but the ISU coach believes he could excel at any of the five line positions.
“He’s big and athletic,” said Spack. “He has the length and size to play tackle already, and he can bend enough to be a center.”
DeGraaf also had scholarship offers from Army, Central Michigan and Western Michigan.
Bowens was a two-way starter at Southfield, catching approximately 30 passes for 600 yards and totaling 50 tackles on defense as a junior.
Somebody come pick em up😂 pic.twitter.com/NUGRFWqdM9— Jeff Bowens Jr 🚀 (@JeffBowensJr) October 11, 2020
“I recruited that area for 12 years when I was in the Big Ten. I know the school he comes from,” Spack said. “He’s a multi-position player, but he will probably be a cornerback for us.”
The 5-10, 165-pounds Bowens has been clocked in under seven seconds in the 60-yard dash and has been part of a state championship relay team in track.
“He has excellent ball skills and he’s very fast,” said Spack. “We could use him as a slot receiver, but we have a need for younger defensive backs. He’s a good student and a good kid.”
Bowens also received offers from Miami of Ohio and Western Michigan.
Neither DeGraaf nor Bowens are eligible to play for the Redbirds in the 2021 spring schedule but will be allowed to participate in practices.
Contact Randy Reinhardt at (309) 820-3403. Follow him on Twitter: pg_reinhardt
