Watch now: DeGraaf, Bowens Jr. sign letters of intent with Illinois State football

“He’s big and athletic,” said Spack. “He has the length and size to play tackle already, and he can bend enough to be a center.”

DeGraaf also had scholarship offers from Army, Central Michigan and Western Michigan.

Bowens was a two-way starter at Southfield, catching approximately 30 passes for 600 yards and totaling 50 tackles on defense as a junior.

“I recruited that area for 12 years when I was in the Big Ten. I know the school he comes from,” Spack said. “He’s a multi-position player, but he will probably be a cornerback for us.”

The 5-10, 165-pounds Bowens has been clocked in under seven seconds in the 60-yard dash and has been part of a state championship relay team in track.

“He has excellent ball skills and he’s very fast,” said Spack. “We could use him as a slot receiver, but we have a need for younger defensive backs. He’s a good student and a good kid.”

Bowens also received offers from Miami of Ohio and Western Michigan.

Neither DeGraaf nor Bowens are eligible to play for the Redbirds in the 2021 spring schedule but will be allowed to participate in practices.

