Watch now: Deming twins from Montana joining Illinois State football team

NORMAL — Twins from Montana have found a new football and academic home at Illinois State.

Bryson and Braydon Deming have signed scholarship agreements to transfer to ISU and join the Redbird football roster.

The Demings have starting experience at the University of Montana, which is an FCS program like ISU.

“They were in the (transfer) portal and we have some guys (assistant coaches) from Montana who knew about them and said they were good players,” Redbirds coach Brock Spack said. “They are both big, tough guys with great work ethics. They both played a lot. They fill a need.”

Bryson Deming is a 6-foot-4, 248-pound tight end, while Braydon is a 6-4, 258-pound defensive end. Both graduates of Billings (Mont.) West High School will have two years of eligibility at ISU.

“They are leaving for the right reasons. They are very good students, and they fit us academically. It all lined up,” said Spack. “They both want to study biomechanics and get a master’s in that.