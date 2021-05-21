Watch now: Deming twins from Montana joining Illinois State football team

NORMAL — Twins from Montana have found a new football and academic home at Illinois State.
Bryson and Braydon Deming have signed scholarship agreements to transfer to ISU and join the Redbird football roster.
Thanks for playing catch with us! Looking forward to seeing you at some games this year🐻 @CoachRoss82 @MTtroystrong pic.twitter.com/0gEdHnnjBX— Bryson Deming (@brdeming) April 18, 2020
The Demings have starting experience at the University of Montana, which is an FCS program like ISU.
“They were in the (transfer) portal and we have some guys (assistant coaches) from Montana who knew about them and said they were good players,” Redbirds coach Brock Spack said. “They are both big, tough guys with great work ethics. They both played a lot. They fill a need.”
Bryson Deming is a 6-foot-4, 248-pound tight end, while Braydon is a 6-4, 258-pound defensive end. Both graduates of Billings (Mont.) West High School will have two years of eligibility at ISU.
“They are leaving for the right reasons. They are very good students, and they fit us academically. It all lined up,” said Spack. “They both want to study biomechanics and get a master’s in that.
"They have it at Montana, but the class is only offered during practice time so they couldn’t do it. Our graduate courses are in the evening.”
Bryson Deming caught five passes for 50 yards as Montana played only two spring games. He totaled 18 receptions for 195 yards and three touchdowns in 2019 and 10 receptions for 140 yards in 2018.
“He’s a very good athlete. He was a running quarterback in high school,” Spack said. “He can play tight end, fullback, H-(back). He moves well, he can catch, he runs well. He does it all pretty well.”
Bryson Deming joins a tight end group that includes Tanner Taula, Jacob Carl, Mitchell Lewis, Javon Charles and Brett Spaulding. Taula led the Redbirds over the four-game spring slate with 13 receptions and two touchdowns.
Senior tight end Robert Gillum, who sat out the spring season with a knee injury, is in the transfer portal.
Braydon Deming continues ISU’s process of replenishing its defensive line. The Redbirds had previously added transfer linemen in Noah Hickcox from Minnesota and Darnell Hanson from Division II Upper Iowa.
“He can do both (defend the run and rush the passer),” Spack said of Braydon Deming. “With pass rushing, a lot of it is effort, and he has a really high motor.”
The Redbirds lost defensive lineman Jason Lewan to a foot injury this spring that may also sideline him for the fall schedule. Nose tackle John Ridgeway has transferred to Arkansas.
ISU’s transfers and returning players report for summer workouts on June 1. Incoming freshmen will join that group on June 13.
