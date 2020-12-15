Watch now: DJ Horne lifts slow-starting Illinois State to rout over Chicago State

Good pass from Josiah Strong to Dusan Mahorcic gives Illinois State easy basket in 2nd half. pic.twitter.com/vlIdnIT8be— Jim Benson (@Pg_Benson) December 15, 2020
NORMAL — DJ Horne scored a season-high 22 points as Illinois State's basketball team closed the nonconference season with a 91-62 victory over winless Chicago State on Tuesday at Redbird Arena.
Josiah Strong added 17 points, while Dedric Boyd (13), Antonio Reeves (11) and Dusan Mahorcic (11) also hit double figures. ISU made a season-high 17 3-point baskets and shot 50.8% from the field.
The Redbirds improved to 3-3. ISU opens Missouri Valley Conference action on Dec. 27 against Loyola at Chicago.
Chicago State (0-7), which lost 88-51 to Loyola in its last game, was led by Xavier Johnson and Carlo Marble with 22 and 17 points, respectively. The Cougars dressed only six players.
ISU started slowly and trailed most of the first half. The Redbirds used a 9-0 run to close the half, capped by four Horne free throws after a technical on Chicago's State Ke'Sean Davis, that helped ISU to a 36-30 halftime lead.
Strong's 3-pointer gave ISU its first double-digit lead at 46-34 with 15:49 left. Reeves hit two 3-pointers between a trey from Strong as ISU led 57-36 with 12:15 left and coasted the rest of the way.
This story will be updated.
