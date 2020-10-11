Watch now: DJ Horne looks for consistency to be among MVC point guards

NORMAL — DJ Horne will look a little different to those watching Illinois State basketball this fall.
The 6-foot-1 sophomore point guard is more muscular and filled out. He's upped his weight from 165 to 176 pounds which should help absorb the contact better while driving inside.
Horne thinks he could have gotten to 180 by now, but said a couple quarantine sessions kept his weight down. That's different than what most folks have gone through when stuck inside.
Then there is Horne's new hairstyle, which will remind some of Paris Lee without the red tips.
"I'm rocking the twists this year, a little switching it up," said Horne, smiling.
What Horne really would like to be different is his consistency when practice officially begins Wednesday. Like many freshmen, he had his ups and downs throughout the course of a 10-21 season.
Horne finished the regular season on a high note with 24 points at Evansville in ISU's lone road win of the season. But then he came back with eight points on 3-of-10 shooting and four turnovers in a Missouri Valley Conference Tournament loss to Drake.
"For sure, especially looking at coming in last year as a freshman, just experience and knowledge of the game and how everything works in our conference, it makes everything easier to give me a better understanding how to play the game," he said.
After making the All-MVC Freshman Team, Horne would like to be considered among the league's top point guards. That group is headed by MVC Player of the Year AJ Green of Northern Iowa and Drake's Roman Penn.
Horne averaged 11.7 points in MVC games and 8.7 for the season. He shot 42.5% outside the arc in league play and 40.2% overall.
Along with another ISU sophomore guard, Antonio Reeves, the second time around should be more comfortable for Horne.
Support Local Journalism
"Their bodies are better and skill-wise they've improved," said ISU head coach Dan Muller. "You can't replace experience. They're all about the team."
Horne started 24 games and played almost exclusively at the point for the first time in his career. He is among five players who saw action with ISU last season along with Reeves, senior Keith Fisher III, junior Dedric Boyd and sophomore Abdou Ndiaye.
With eight scholarship newcomers this season, Horne realizes he and Reeves will need to be more vocal.
"It definitely gives us some leadership qualities coming into this year being we have that year experience under our belt," said Horne. "Being we're a brand new team it makes it important for us to use our voice and teach the new guys what to expect from the conference and within our own program."
Horne already has taken 6-5 freshman Howard Fleming Jr. under his wing, which is natural with both playing the point.
"Me and him have been kicking it in a lot, and I'm trying to show him the ropes and teach him about the ups and downs from my freshman year so he doesn't have the same mistakes," said Horne.
For ISU to have a turnaround this season, Horne knows the Redbirds must be better on defense.
From what he's observed in workouts, Horne believes good things could be ahead.
"I feel this year with us as a new team we have some more size and some more guards," he said. "I would say we have the potential to be better on defense.
"Having that year under my belt, I know what it takes to play defense in this league and set the bar and show my teammates what it takes will be big for us because that will help us get wins in crunch time."
There won't be a gradual transition from nonconference to Valley action, either.
With the season opening date moved back to Nov. 25, there will be only four weeks of nonconference play instead of seven before ISU travels to Evansville on Dec. 30 to start the MVC campaign.
"The nonconference will be big for us not having any scrimmages or exhibitions," said Horne. "We'll be trying to build that chemistry being our first couple games playing as a team together. It will be big for us to get to gelling early so by conference time we'll be locked in."
To the Apple!
Kenneth Pierson
Mike VandeGarde
Rick's night
Cage coaches and star players
Tarise Bryson
So long, Horton...Hello, Redbird Arena
Steve Hansell
ISU veterans
Members of the Illinois State basketball teams from 1982-85
Looking for help
ISU basketball: How good can it be?
Illinois State basketball squad
Jankovich plans up-tempo style
Rico Hill
Lloyd Phillips
My rebound
Contact Jim Benson at (309) 820-3404. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_benson
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!