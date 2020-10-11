Watch now: DJ Horne looks for consistency to be among MVC point guards

With eight scholarship newcomers this season, Horne realizes he and Reeves will need to be more vocal.

"It definitely gives us some leadership qualities coming into this year being we have that year experience under our belt," said Horne. "Being we're a brand new team it makes it important for us to use our voice and teach the new guys what to expect from the conference and within our own program."

Horne already has taken 6-5 freshman Howard Fleming Jr. under his wing, which is natural with both playing the point.

"Me and him have been kicking it in a lot, and I'm trying to show him the ropes and teach him about the ups and downs from my freshman year so he doesn't have the same mistakes," said Horne.

For ISU to have a turnaround this season, Horne knows the Redbirds must be better on defense.

From what he's observed in workouts, Horne believes good things could be ahead.