Watch now: DJ Horne scores 23 points to lead Illinois State to upset victory over Bradley

NORMAL — Bradley got off to a 16-4 lead and it appeared a rout was on. And it was, too.
Just not in the way anyone expected.
End of first half at Redbird Arena. pic.twitter.com/LqDx66ao3I— Jim Benson (@Pg_Benson) January 21, 2021
DJ Horne scored 23 points as the Redbirds played a near flawless second half to upset the Braves, 71-56, in a Missouri Valley Conference game Wednesday night between the Interstate 74 rivals at Redbird Arena.
Josiah Strong added 14 points and Antonio Reeves 11 as ISU snapped a five-game losing to the Braves while improving to 5-8 overall and 2-5 in the league.
ISU shot 43% from the field, including 9 of 24 from outside the arc, and made 10 of 14 free throws while committing 10 turnovers.
Elijah Childs paced Bradley (9-5, 3-2) with 14 points. The Braves hit 40% from the field and just 2 of 8 at the line. Bradley had 14 turnovers.
Reeves sank a 16-foot jumper for the first basket of the second half to give ISU a 32-31 lead.
The Redbirds quickly built on that margin. Horne hit a 3-pointer for a 40-33 lead and signaled to the bench with three fingers, but was slapped with a technical foul evidently for taunting.
Bradley's Ville Tahvanainen split a pair of free throws, but the Redbirds didn't let that stop their momentum. Strong's 16-foot fadeaway jumper capped a 21-5 run for a 51-36 lead with 12:30 left.
Sean East II's 3-pointer cut the deficit to 12. The Braves had a chance to get within 10, but Childs missed a shot in the lane. With the shot clock winding down, Strong made a 28-footer from the top for a 54-39 lead with 10:56 left.
Bradley picked apart ISU's zone early. Nate Rienk's layup gave the Braves a 16-4 lead with 12:41 left as Redbird head coach Dan Muller called a timeout.
It took ISU a while, but it suddenly made things tougher for Bradley. A 15-5 run, capped by Horne's 3-pointer, tied the game at 25-all with 3:51 left.
The Redbirds missed a couple opportunities to take the lead, including Strong's contested 3-pointer at the buzzer.
ISU shot 39.3% from the field in the first half compared to Bradley's 45.5% as the Braves got 22 points in the paint. The Braves didn't go to the line once as ISU made 5 of 7. ISU's eight turnovers were two more than Bradley.
ISU entertains Valparaiso at 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at Redbird Arena to conclude a five-game homestand.
