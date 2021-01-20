Watch now: DJ Horne scores 23 points to lead Illinois State to upset victory over Bradley

NORMAL — Bradley got off to a 16-4 lead and it appeared a rout was on. And it was, too.

Just not in the way anyone expected.

DJ Horne scored 23 points as the Redbirds played a near flawless second half to upset the Braves, 71-56, in a Missouri Valley Conference game Wednesday night between the Interstate 74 rivals at Redbird Arena.

Josiah Strong added 14 points and Antonio Reeves 11 as ISU snapped a five-game losing to the Braves while improving to 5-8 overall and 2-5 in the league.

ISU shot 43% from the field, including 9 of 24 from outside the arc, and made 10 of 14 free throws while committing 10 turnovers.

Elijah Childs paced Bradley (9-5, 3-2) with 14 points. The Braves hit 40% from the field and just 2 of 8 at the line. Bradley had 14 turnovers.

Reeves sank a 16-foot jumper for the first basket of the second half to give ISU a 32-31 lead.

The Redbirds quickly built on that margin. Horne hit a 3-pointer for a 40-33 lead and signaled to the bench with three fingers, but was slapped with a technical foul evidently for taunting.