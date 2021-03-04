Watch now: Drake's DeVries named MVC Coach of the Year; Hemphill out for tourney

However, ESPN bracketologist Joe Lunardi had Drake on his "Last Four In" line Thursday. A loss Friday or in Saturday's semifinals, combined with the injuries to Hemphill and Penn (who has been declared out for the season with his foot injury), could push the selection committee to leave out the Bulldogs.

DeVries did a remarkable job this season. Despite 7-footer Liam Robbins transferring to Minnesota after last season, the Bulldogs didn't flinch. They won their first 18 games to get to No. 25 in the Associated Press rankings.

Even when Hemphill went out on Feb. 10, Drake kept winning. Penn was hurt with three games left. The Bulldogs fell in their regular-season finale at Bradley, 67-61, to lose a share of the title with Loyola.

"I think it caught up to us the amount of games we had to play down the stretch," said DeVries, as a three-week COVID pause in January forced seven games in the last 15 days of the regular season. "That was a lot to ask with the roster we still had left. The guys did a great job stepping up. We didn't have quite enough to finish it in our last game."

DeVries collected 32 of 50 first-place votes by league head coaches, media and sports information directors in adding to the top coach honor he won in 2019. DeVries had 122 points with three points for first, two for second and one for third.