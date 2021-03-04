Watch now: Drake's DeVries named MVC Coach of the Year; Hemphill out for tourney

ST. LOUIS — Darian DeVries earned the Missouri Valley Conference Coach of the Year honor for the second time in three years Thursday.
Now, Drake's head coach might need to use all his coaching guile to get the Bulldogs into the NCAA Tournament.
DeVries confirmed during Thursday's news conference that 6-foot-6 senior forward ShanQuan Hemphill, the Bulldogs' leading scorer (14.1 points per game) and second-leading rebounder (6.3), won't play in the MVC Tournament because of a foot injury.
Hemphill joins Drake point guard Roman Penn, an all-league first-team selection, on the sidelines when the No. 2-seeded Bulldogs (24-3) face the winner of Thursday's late game between No. 10 Illinois State (7-17) and No. 7 Northern Iowa (9-15) in Friday's 5 p.m. quarterfinals.
"Tank (Hemphill) met with doctors yesterday and they felt like it was in his best interest to not play this weekend and give it a little more time," said DeVries. "He's progressing well and we're excited what that means for us as we move forward."
DeVries already believes Drake has accomplished enough to earn an NCAA Tournament at-large bid should it fail to win the Valley tourney title.
However, ESPN bracketologist Joe Lunardi had Drake on his "Last Four In" line Thursday. A loss Friday or in Saturday's semifinals, combined with the injuries to Hemphill and Penn (who has been declared out for the season with his foot injury), could push the selection committee to leave out the Bulldogs.
DeVries did a remarkable job this season. Despite 7-footer Liam Robbins transferring to Minnesota after last season, the Bulldogs didn't flinch. They won their first 18 games to get to No. 25 in the Associated Press rankings.
Even when Hemphill went out on Feb. 10, Drake kept winning. Penn was hurt with three games left. The Bulldogs fell in their regular-season finale at Bradley, 67-61, to lose a share of the title with Loyola.
"I think it caught up to us the amount of games we had to play down the stretch," said DeVries, as a three-week COVID pause in January forced seven games in the last 15 days of the regular season. "That was a lot to ask with the roster we still had left. The guys did a great job stepping up. We didn't have quite enough to finish it in our last game."
DeVries collected 32 of 50 first-place votes by league head coaches, media and sports information directors in adding to the top coach honor he won in 2019. DeVries had 122 points with three points for first, two for second and one for third.
Loyola's Porter Moser earned 15 first-place votes and 94 points to finish second. Greg Lansing of Indiana State was third with three first-place votes and 37 points.
Drake in limbo
There was one advantage to Drake not knowing its quarterfinal opponent until late Thursday night.
Because ISU and UNI played two games at Redbird Arena last weekend, Drake's scouting was cut in half.
"We were able to watch both of those games and get some double dipping on the scout that way," said DeVries. "That worked out good."
Drake beat the Redbirds and UNI two times each. The Bulldogs survived in overtime against ISU, 78-76, in Des Moines before manhandling the Redbirds the next day, 95-60. Drake beat UNI by 21 and 8.
"We spent a lot of time focusing on us because there's not a ton of time to make a lot of adjustments one day to the next," said DeVries. "With Illinois State and Northern Iowa doing different things, we worked on each of them for three days in bits and pieces and some of the unique things each team does.
"You have to make sure those things are covered first. After that, once you start playing, it's really who you are and what you've been all year and just try to be the best you that you can be in that situation."
SIU topples Bradley
Despite losing leading scorer Lance Jones in the first half with a left foot injury, No. 9 seed Southern Illinois beat No. 8 Bradley, 73-63, in a play-in game Thursday and end the Braves' two-year reign as tourney champs.
Guard Ben Harvey picked up the slack for the Salukis (12-13) with 24 points.
The Salukis advanced to Friday's 11 a.m. quarterfinals against No. 20-ranked Loyola (21-4). SIU lost two games last weekend to the Ramblers, with the finale going to overtime.
Bradley (12-16), which was without suspended starters Elijah Childs and Terry Nolan Jr. along with injured Ja'Shon Henry, was paced by freshman center Rienk Mast with 24 points and 10 rebounds.
Scholar-Athlete Team
Illinois State sophomore guard DJ Horne was named honorable mention to the MVC Scholar-Athlete Team. Horne, a business administration major, carries a 3.24 grade-point average.
Cameron Krutwig added to his hardware collection. Loyola's 6-9 senior center, selected earlier this week as the league's Larry Bird Player of the Year, was named the MVC Scholar-Athlete of the Year in voting by the league's sports information directors.
Krutwig, who is majoring in entrepreneurship, has a 3.44 GPA and is among four players in league history with career totals of 1,500 points, 800 rebounds and 300 assists (the others are Bird, Oscar Robertson and Hersey Hawkins).
Others on the Scholar-Athlete first team were Southern Illinois' Trent Brown (4.0 GPA), Tate Hall of Loyola (3.83); Ben Krikke of Valparaiso (3.76); UNI's Austin Phyfe (3.63) and Garrett Sturtz of Drake (3.52).
