Watch now: Dusan Mahorcic decides to enter transfer portal, leave Illinois State basketball program

NORMAL — The transfer portal has claimed another Illinois State basketball player.
Dusan Mahorcic, a 6-foot-10, 230-pound junior center who averaged 9.9 points and a team-high 7.2 rebounds this season, announced on Twitter he is leaving ISU.
Mahorcic played one season for ISU after transferring from Moberly (Mo.) Community College. The Serbia native began his college career at Division II Lewis after graduating from Notre Dame College Prep in Niles.
"After a lot of praying and talks with family, I have decided to enter my name into the transfer portal," Mahorcic wrote on Twitter. "I would like to thank my coaches, the staff, teammates and fans at Illinois State for believing in me ... I am excited for the next phase of my journey to begin."
ISU has already lost DJ Horne (Arizona State), Dedric Boyd (Tennessee State) and Abdou Ndiaye (Cal State Fullerton) to the transfer portal from a 7-18 squad. Keith Fisher III, who opted out this season for the Redbirds, also transferred to Pepperdine.
Sy Chatman put his name in the transfer portal, but confirmed he is returning to ISU.
Last week the Redbirds added their first transfer from the portal. Mark Freeman, a 5-10 sophomore guard from Tennessee State, announced he will be coming to ISU. Freeman averaged 17.1 points per game this season.
ISU sophomore guard Antonio Reeves declared for the NBA Draft, but has left open the possibility of returning to the Redbirds.
The Redbirds have four scholarships to fill.
