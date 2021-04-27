Watch now: Dusan Mahorcic decides to enter transfer portal, leave Illinois State basketball program

NORMAL — The transfer portal has claimed another Illinois State basketball player.

Dusan Mahorcic, a 6-foot-10, 230-pound junior center who averaged 9.9 points and a team-high 7.2 rebounds this season, announced on Twitter he is leaving ISU.

Mahorcic played one season for ISU after transferring from Moberly (Mo.) Community College. The Serbia native began his college career at Division II Lewis after graduating from Notre Dame College Prep in Niles.

"After a lot of praying and talks with family, I have decided to enter my name into the transfer portal," Mahorcic wrote on Twitter. "I would like to thank my coaches, the staff, teammates and fans at Illinois State for believing in me ... I am excited for the next phase of my journey to begin."