Watch now: Dusan Mahorcic, Redbirds try to take next step with weekend series against Valpo

NORMAL — On Monday night, Dusan Mahorcic gathered his Illinois State teammates at his apartment for some food and hoops.
Mahorcic, a native of Serbia, along with Alex Kotov (Russia) and Abdou Ndiaye (Senegal), cooked an "international" dinner for the group. Later, they watched the Kansas-Baylor game together on ESPN.
"When we saw how hard Baylor plays their defense it was, 'Oh, man, we don't play as hard as that,'" said Mahorcic. "We have to pick it up, you know what I'm saying?"
Bradley found out Wednesday night. The Redbirds stifled the Braves as ISU took a 71-56 upset victory that rocked the Missouri Valley Conference. There was a wild scene in ISU's locker room to celebrate the Redbirds' biggest win of the season.
But that is history, and it remains to be seen if the Redbirds can sustain that momentum this weekend in another two-game Valley series. ISU (5-8 overall, 2-5 MVC) entertains struggling Valparaiso (3-9, 0-3) at 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at Redbird Arena.
A rivalry win just feels different! pic.twitter.com/ws3GFxYLkh— Redbird Men's Basketball (@Redbird_MBB) January 21, 2021
"It was a great locker room and a fun win," said ISU head coach Dan Muller, who was doused with water by his players. "You have to build off how you played because that's how your confidence grows because you continue to play better."
After losing a pair of home games to Indiana State last weekend — and then falling behind 16-4 to Bradley — the Redbirds did a sudden 180-degree turn. Now, ISU is in a position to win back-to-back Valley games for the first time since the end of the 2018-19 season.
"Bradley is one of the best teams in our conference and, much respect and how great a team they were, we not only beat them by 5 but 15," said Mahorcic. "You can say they didn't have their best game of the year, but I can say we played the best defense so far. This defense gives us a boost to play harder."
Valpo experienced a much different game Wednesday than ISU. The Crusaders were trounced at home by Loyola, 75-39. It was Valpo's worst home loss since 1939 and also the worst defeat since losing to Arizona, 90-51, in the 1996 NCAA Tournament.
"Our reality right now is we’re not a very good team," said Valpo coach Matt Lottich after the game. "We’ve got to be honest with ourselves. Everyone has to look at themselves in the mirror. We have a choice and my choice is to show up early tomorrow and get back to work. It’s the only choice we have."
On Wednesday, Valpo announced third-leading scorer Nick Robinson (9.1 points per game) was opting out for the rest of the season for COVID-19 concerns. Robinson, who became a father earlier this month, missed the last four games.
The 6-foot-10 Mahorcic, a transfer from Moberly (Mo.) Community College, struggled in his first three Valley games against Loyola, where he was matched up twice against Ramblers star Cameron Krutwig, and Evansville.
But in the next four, Mahorcic has averaged 12.0 points and 7.5 rebounds while giving ISU a physical presence inside that becomes more important when the Redbirds shift to a four-guard lineup. Mahorcic said from watching film he noticed how he was jogging back on defense and getting beat back down the court.
"I'm getting to a conditioning level where I can sprint to multiple positions and be able to do 100% on offense and defense," he said. "It was a rocky ride at the beginning, but I had the feeling it's going up."
Everything ISU did Wednesday was in an upward trajectory. The 2-3 zone was active and consistently kept the ball out of the middle after Bradley scored most of its early points in the paint.
Muller said it was no secret what fueled ISU offensively.
"The most important thing was not doing it off zero passes," he said. "We're taking those shots after we moved the ball a bunch and taking those shots after everyone feels the ball and taking those shots after the ball hits the paint.
"Those shots go in more when you do that instead of come down with zero or one pass. Our longer offensive possessions are helping us."
Muller said freshman wing Emon Washington will be a game-time decision after missing Wednesday with a knee injury.
ISU went with a four-guard lineup for much of Wednesday's contest, including at the start of the second half when the Redbirds went on a 21-5 run. Muller wouldn't say whether 6-5 freshman point guard Howard Fleming Jr. might move into the starting lineup Saturday.
"It certainly has been discussed," said Muller. "We think we have options as far as our starting lineup."
As did Bradley, Valpo enters Saturday's game having beaten the Redbirds five straight times. The Crusaders are still trying to adjust from losing all-MVC standout guard Javon Freeman-Liberty, who transferred to DePaul last season after helping the Crusaders reach the MVC Tournament championship game.
Valpo hasn't won since Dec. 17 and has beaten only one Division I team (Southern Illinois Edwardsville). Still, Muller knows Loyola probably didn't do the Redbirds any favors Wednesday.
"Coach (Kevin) Stallings had a saying and one we use sometimes — the most dangerous animal in the wild is the wounded bear,'" said Muller of his former Redbird coach. "We're going to prep that Valparaiso is going to play their best game. We're going to have to prep to play our best game. That's how you become a better team. You play well and then you play well again and then maybe you play even better."
