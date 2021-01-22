Watch now: Dusan Mahorcic, Redbirds try to take next step with weekend series against Valpo

"Those shots go in more when you do that instead of come down with zero or one pass. Our longer offensive possessions are helping us."

Muller said freshman wing Emon Washington will be a game-time decision after missing Wednesday with a knee injury.

ISU went with a four-guard lineup for much of Wednesday's contest, including at the start of the second half when the Redbirds went on a 21-5 run. Muller wouldn't say whether 6-5 freshman point guard Howard Fleming Jr. might move into the starting lineup Saturday.

"It certainly has been discussed," said Muller. "We think we have options as far as our starting lineup."

As did Bradley, Valpo enters Saturday's game having beaten the Redbirds five straight times. The Crusaders are still trying to adjust from losing all-MVC standout guard Javon Freeman-Liberty, who transferred to DePaul last season after helping the Crusaders reach the MVC Tournament championship game.

Valpo hasn't won since Dec. 17 and has beaten only one Division I team (Southern Illinois Edwardsville). Still, Muller knows Loyola probably didn't do the Redbirds any favors Wednesday.