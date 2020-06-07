Watch now: Edwards, Dwyer commit to sign with Illinois State football

“That’s the plan. They are going to bulk me up,” said Edwards, who also is a state-qualifying wrestler at SHG. “The coaches have been pretty open that they would likely move me to inside linebacker.”

Edwards, who also considered a scholarship offer from Indiana State, was unable to attend ISU’s Junior Day but took a college day to visit in February.

“They gave me a tour of everything,” he said. “It was awesome.”

Edwards plays for Ken Leonard, the state’s leader in career coaching victories, with the Cyclones.

“He is a massive influence on me and my faith. He makes sure we’re great men when we leave that program,” said Edwards. “Football is just a game at the end of the day. The main thing is establishing our faith, brotherhood and strong work ethic. Expectations are really high for our program.”

Dwyer visited ISU for the Oct. 26 homecoming game against Indiana State.

“I was on crutches and it was storming out,” Dwyer said. “So we didn’t really go around. But they did a presentation. I’m going into education, and ISU has a really good education program.”