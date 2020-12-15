Watch now: Energy lacking for Illinois State as Redbirds rout short-handed Chicago State

"I just feel like some guys had to take a couple possessions to get into the flow of the game," said Horne. "Honestly I don't know what that was. Break coming up, that could be a thing. We're ready to go home. Eventually I think we were able to snap out of that."

Chicago State (0-7), which lost 88-51 to Loyola in its last game, was led by Xavier Johnson and Carlo Marble with 22 and 17 points, respectively. The Cougars dropped their first six games by an average margin of 36 points.

ISU started slowly and trailed most of the first half. The Redbirds used a 9-0 run to close the half, capped by four Horne free throws after a technical on Chicago's State Ke'Sean Davis, that helped ISU to a 36-30 halftime lead.

Boyd immediately gave ISU's offense a lift when he made three 3-pointers in the first half like he did Saturday during an 82-66 loss at Ball State.