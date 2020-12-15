Watch now: Energy lacking for Illinois State as Redbirds rout short-handed Chicago State

Good pass from Josiah Strong to Dusan Mahorcic gives Illinois State easy basket in 2nd half. pic.twitter.com/vlIdnIT8be— Jim Benson (@Pg_Benson) December 15, 2020
NORMAL — Dedric Boyd said he saw it during Illinois State's shootaround on Tuesday morning.
The Redbirds weren't exactly pumped up to play in a couple hours despite wanting to have a sense of urgency from the opening tip that was missing the last two games.
And with no fans allowed at Redbird Arena because of COVID-19 restrictions, the guys on the ISU bench didn't exactly fire up their teammates on the court later, either.
"We have to create our own energy. Today probably was not the best energy off the bench," said Boyd. "The next couple games we have to get energy off the bench. We have to get better at that."
ISU didn't take the lead for good against winless Chicago State, which dressed only six players, until late in the first half. The Redbirds got hot in the second half from 3-point range and rolled to a 91-62 victory that concluded the nonconference season.
While improving to 3-3, ISU head coach Dan Muller wanted to see much more out of his team before sending them home for a five-day break.
He called the effort "disappointing."
"I know this — if we don't compete harder on the defensive end consistently it's going to be a long, tough year. They don't want that," said Muller.
ISU did tie the school record with 17 made 3-pointers in 36 attempts. The Redbirds hit 17 against Ole Miss in a 2012 National Invitation Tournament game and against Drake in 1996.
The biggest positive, outside of 24 assists, was "guys get to go home now," said Muller. The Redbirds will get back together on campus Monday to start preparations for the Missouri Valley Conference opener on Dec. 27 against Loyola in Chicago.
"You put that jersey on, you compete. We just didn't," said Muller. "There are times in games (this season) we haven't. It's early in the season, but I don't care if you go home today or what time the game is. You compete."
DJ Horne scored 22 points (two off his career high) to pace ISU. Josiah Strong added 17 points, while Boyd (13), Antonio Reeves (11) and Dusan Mahorcic (11) also hit double figures.
ISU shot 50.8% from the field and gained a 42-32 rebounding advantage while committing 12 turnovers.
"I just feel like some guys had to take a couple possessions to get into the flow of the game," said Horne. "Honestly I don't know what that was. Break coming up, that could be a thing. We're ready to go home. Eventually I think we were able to snap out of that."
Chicago State (0-7), which lost 88-51 to Loyola in its last game, was led by Xavier Johnson and Carlo Marble with 22 and 17 points, respectively. The Cougars dropped their first six games by an average margin of 36 points.
ISU started slowly and trailed most of the first half. The Redbirds used a 9-0 run to close the half, capped by four Horne free throws after a technical on Chicago's State Ke'Sean Davis, that helped ISU to a 36-30 halftime lead.
Boyd immediately gave ISU's offense a lift when he made three 3-pointers in the first half like he did Saturday during an 82-66 loss at Ball State.
"I feel every team needs to have a person off the bench to bring a spark," said the redshirt junior guard." I embrace that role. My favorite player in the NBA comes off the bench, Lou Williams. I give my all into that role. It's probably one of the best roles I've had."
Strong's 3-pointer gave ISU its first double-digit lead at 46-34 with 15:49 left. Reeves hit two 3-pointers between a trey from Strong as ISU led 57-36 with 12:15 left and coasted the rest of the way.
"Chicago State competed and tried, but just don't have the numbers to practice and go at it," said Muller. "I thought we took a couple quick 3s it was so easy to get, but my bigger issue is on the defensive end.
"Whatever happened on the offensive end happened. We shared it, and I'm happy about that. My issues are competitive character on the defensive end and our toughness level of being focused."
Chicago State shot 40% in the first half before finishing at 37.3% for the game.
ISU had only 11 assists in each of the last two games, losses at Murray State (76-65) and Ball State. Strong led with six assists while freshman Howard Fleming Jr. dished out five. Fleming also grabbed nine rebounds.
"This game we played more as a team," said Horne. "That was one of our focuses coming into this game. It's all about making open shots."
