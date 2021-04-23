Watch now: Evansville pounds out win over Illinois State

NORMAL – Evansville put Colton Johnson’s first two pitches in play Friday at Duffy Bass Field.
And the Purple Aces were just getting started.
With help from Johnson and shoddy Redbird defense, Evansville plated seven first-inning runs against the ISU ace and proceeded to a 12-0 Missouri Valley Conference victory.
Kenton Crews got Evansville started by bouncing a grounder past ISU third baseman Nick Gile. Shortstop Luke Cheng gloved the ball deep in the hole but could not prevent an infield hit.
Troy Beilsmith then singled sharply to left field and a Simon Scherry bunt single loaded the bases. Johnson walks to Tanner Craig and Danny Borgstrom, a passed ball, a throwing error and a two-run Brent Widder single paved the way for a seven-run uprising.
“Nobody saw that one coming,” ISU coach Steve Holm said. “College players play with and against momentum more than a pro athlete does. When a team gets momentum, it’s hard to stop them and hard to climb out of it.”
Johnson, who entered the game with a 1.78 ERA, needed 43 pitches to get out of the first inning. The left-hander gave up three more runs in the third before giving way to the ISU bullpen.
Charged with eight earned runs, Johnson struck out two and walked two.
According to Holm, Johnson’s arm felt particularly strong this week.
“Probably too good,” said the ISU coach. “He was letting the ball go a little more and was up. He didn’t land his breaking ball early. Now you’re relying on the fastball and the fastball is up. They made some good passes at him.”
With an 11-0 bulge through three innings, Evansville cruised to 20-15 overall and 5-7 in the MVC.
Aces starter Shane Gray blanked the Redbirds (13-22, 4-5) on four hits over seven innings and did not issue a walk. The game was prematurely halted because of the 10-run rule.
“He did a great job. Five strikeouts, so he wasn’t extremely dominant,” Holm said. “I did not like our at-bats. I thought we didn’t have a ton of at-bats with great intent behind them. We were feeling it out a little bit and were not super aggressive.”
ISU’s four hits came on singles from Jack Butler, Tyson Hays, Ryan Cermak and Jake McCaw. All 15 of Evansville’s hits were singles as well.
The Redbirds received scoreless innings of relief from Jacob Gilmore and Josh Dima.
The series continues Saturday with a 1 p.m. doubleheader.
