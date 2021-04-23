Watch now: Evansville pounds out win over Illinois State

According to Holm, Johnson’s arm felt particularly strong this week.

“Probably too good,” said the ISU coach. “He was letting the ball go a little more and was up. He didn’t land his breaking ball early. Now you’re relying on the fastball and the fastball is up. They made some good passes at him.”

With an 11-0 bulge through three innings, Evansville cruised to 20-15 overall and 5-7 in the MVC.

Aces starter Shane Gray blanked the Redbirds (13-22, 4-5) on four hits over seven innings and did not issue a walk. The game was prematurely halted because of the 10-run rule.

“He did a great job. Five strikeouts, so he wasn’t extremely dominant,” Holm said. “I did not like our at-bats. I thought we didn’t have a ton of at-bats with great intent behind them. We were feeling it out a little bit and were not super aggressive.”

ISU’s four hits came on singles from Jack Butler, Tyson Hays, Ryan Cermak and Jake McCaw. All 15 of Evansville’s hits were singles as well.

The Redbirds received scoreless innings of relief from Jacob Gilmore and Josh Dima.

The series continues Saturday with a 1 p.m. doubleheader.

