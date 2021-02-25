Watch now: Every Arch Madness seed up for grabs in final weekend of crazy season

NORMAL — A crazy Missouri Valley Conference men's basketball season ends in fitting fashion this weekend.
Basically, nothing has been decided.
From the beginning of fall practice, there have been starts and stops for every team along the way because of COVID-19. Through it all two veterans teams, No. 21-ranked Loyola (19-4) and Drake (23-2), have clearly risen to the top and are tied for first at 14-2 heading into the final two games.
But every seed in the MVC Tournament, which begins next Thursday in St. Louis, is up for grabs in the last two-game series set for Friday and Saturday.
Right now, there are 1,024 seeding scenarios available for Arch Madness.
Madness, indeed.
"It's exciting that it looks, and obviously I don't want to get too ahead of yourself, we're all going to get 18 (league) games in which is remarkable given this year," said Valparaiso's Matt Lottich on this week's MVC coaches Zoom call.
"It seems like there's a lot of parity in this league and some teams are playing very well. Coming down the stretch a lot of us are playing for a lot as far as the postseason tournament."
That includes Illinois State (7-15), which sits last in the MVC at 4-12.
ISU entertains Northern Iowa (7-15, 5-11) at 8 p.m. Friday and 5 p.m. Saturday at Redbird Arena. Several things have to happen, but the Redbirds still could finish as the No. 6 seed and avoid the play-in round for the third straight year.
If Bradley splits with Drake, Evansville gets swept by Missouri State, Loyola sweeps Southern Illinois and Valpo wins at least one game against Indiana State, an ISU sweep against UNI would result in the Redbirds, Bradley and Evansville tying for sixth at 6-12.
In that scenario, the first tiebreaker in a three-way tie is records against each other. ISU would be 3-1 (splitting with Evansville and sweeping Bradley), with Evansville at 2-2 and Bradley at 1-3.
That would give the Redbirds the No. 6 seed and an 8 p.m. quarterfinal game against the No. 3 seed (Missouri State) on March 5 in St. Louis.
Of course, ISU hasn't swept a weekend series this season. The Redbirds' only sweep came against Bradley in single midweek games a month apart.
"We talked about it. You never want to be naïve and think they don't know or are wondering, especially these days," said ISU head coach Dan Muller. "They asked. We discussed it, and they know we need some help. I didn't get into details on all that needs to happen, but we do need help for that to happen. All we can do is take care of the weekend."
There's also a decent chance ISU and UNI could end up playing each other three straight times with a play-in game against each other next week in St. Louis. The same holds true for Valpo and Indiana State.
"In my eight years we've played the same team the last game of the season and then in the conference tournament three times, and that's weird," said Muller. "Three in a row would be really weird if that happens. but we just have to win Friday."
If Drake and Loyola, who split their series, were to tie for first, it would be the Bulldogs as the No. 1 seed. That might not make Loyola too happy.
A couple weeks ago when it appeared every team might not play 18 league games, the MVC office changed the tiebreaker system that was used the past couple years.
Head-to-head remains the first tiebreaker, but the next applicable tiebreaker is not the higher NET (NCAA Evaluation Tool) ranking. Instead, it would be each team’s record against the highest common opponent in the conference.
Drake would be No. 1 based on beating Indiana State twice while the Ramblers split with the Sycamores. Loyola has a NET ranking of No. 11 with Drake at 34.
Washington honored
Illinois State freshman Emon Washington was named MVC Newcomer of the Week for his effort in an 88-71 victory over Bradley last Thursday in Peoria.
Washington scored a game-high 20 points, making 7 of 12 field goal attempts and going 5 on 5 at the line, to go with four assists and two steals.
Washington is the second ISU player to be named Newcomer of the Week. Junior guard Josiah Strong received the honor on Nov. 30. This is the first time in six years the Redbirds have had two different players named Newcomer of the Week.
Yesufu to the rescue
Drake suffered its second major injury in the last couple weeks when point guard Roman Penn, who was a serious candidate for MVC Player of the Year, went down with a foot injury Sunday that required season-ending surgery.
No problem for the Bulldogs.
Joseph Yesufu, a 6-foot sophomore, started for Penn and poured in 36 points in Monday's win against Evansville after scoring 32 the night before off the bench.
Yesufu shared MVC Player of the Week honors after averaging 29.3 points in three games while shooting 64.6% from the field and 60.9% from 3-point range.
"He's been playing pretty well. He's playing with so much confidence," said Drake head coach Darian DeVries. "He played 40 minutes (Monday). I'm probably the fool for not playing him more prior to this."
Drake's leading scorer, forward ShanQuan Hemphill, also had foot surgery earlier this month, but could return for the postseason.
Missouri State's Gaige Prim shared the Player of the Week honor with Yesufu. Primm contributed 29 points and 21 rebounds in the Bears’ lone game, a win at Southern Illinois.
Second-game Salukis
Loyola should be wary if it beats Southern Illinois on Friday. The Salukis might have the Ramblers right where they want them.
SIU has split its last four two-game series, winning the second game every time. That's not the recipe for success in the one loss-and-done MVC Tournament, but for now it's working for the Salukis.
"It comes for our guys and their competitiveness," said SIU head coach Bryan Mullins. "It's a unique situation these series ... to come right back a lot of times in less than 24 hours with a young group, for them to be emotionally and physically ready to go speaks a lot about our guys in our locker room."
To the Apple!
Kenneth Pierson
Mike VandeGarde
Rick's night
Cage coaches and star players
Tarise Bryson
So long, Horton...Hello, Redbird Arena
Steve Hansell
ISU veterans
Members of the Illinois State basketball teams from 1982-85
Looking for help
ISU basketball: How good can it be?
Illinois State basketball squad
Jankovich plans up-tempo style
Rico Hill
Lloyd Phillips
My rebound
Contact Jim Benson at (309) 820-3404. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_benson