Watch now: Every Arch Madness seed up for grabs in final weekend of crazy season

That includes Illinois State (7-15), which sits last in the MVC at 4-12.

ISU entertains Northern Iowa (7-15, 5-11) at 8 p.m. Friday and 5 p.m. Saturday at Redbird Arena. Several things have to happen, but the Redbirds still could finish as the No. 6 seed and avoid the play-in round for the third straight year.

If Bradley splits with Drake, Evansville gets swept by Missouri State, Loyola sweeps Southern Illinois and Valpo wins at least one game against Indiana State, an ISU sweep against UNI would result in the Redbirds, Bradley and Evansville tying for sixth at 6-12.

In that scenario, the first tiebreaker in a three-way tie is records against each other. ISU would be 3-1 (splitting with Evansville and sweeping Bradley), with Evansville at 2-2 and Bradley at 1-3.

That would give the Redbirds the No. 6 seed and an 8 p.m. quarterfinal game against the No. 3 seed (Missouri State) on March 5 in St. Louis.

Of course, ISU hasn't swept a weekend series this season. The Redbirds' only sweep came against Bradley in single midweek games a month apart.