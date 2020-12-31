Watch now: Facilities, tickets sales immediate goals for new Illinois State athletic director

"I'm competitive. I didn't take this job because we wanted to be good," he said. "I took this job because we want to be a dominant force in this conference and win championships. This school has everything it takes to do that."

Brennan has been involved in the hiring process for several coaching positions at Utah and the primary supervisor for the day-to-day operations of the football and men's basketball programs.

He said each coaching evaluation "is unique (and) there's not a one size that fits all" approach.

"There are wins and losses, and at the end of the day we're here to win. That is important, but you do want to look at other things inside the program," he said. "How is recruiting trending? What kind of student-athletes are we bringing in? How are they doing academically? What are they doing in the community? Did we have three of our starters who went down with ACL injuries?

"All these things tie into how you evaluate a program. But generally speaking, I would like to see a program that is always improving. When you start a season and it ends, are you better than it started and do you always have something that is on an upward trajectory?"