Watch now: Fieldcrest graduate Nick Meyer boosts Illinois State football recruiting behind the scenes

NORMAL — As Illinois State's quality control coach, Nick Meyer isn't permitted direct contact with potential recruits.
Yet the manner in which Meyer reaches out to those interested in becoming Redbirds has become an increasingly crucial part of ISU's recruiting efforts.
"Nick deserves a lot of credit," ISU coach Brock Spack said after securing a 20-player recruiting class last week. "Without Nick, I don't know if we would be able to sign this class. He was a lifesaver."
The NCAA-mandated recruiting dead period has been in effect since spring, forcing programs to forge relationships through phone calls, Zoom meetings and social media.
Meyer runs the Redbird Recruiting Twitter page and does his best to make potential recruits feel comfortable, welcome and wanted.
"My biggest goal is to give our coaches any tools that can help them out," said Meyer, a 2011 graduate of Fieldcrest High School. "It's massive. Social media is important to everyone. I send stuff customized to this particular recruit. I just keep pumping ISU stuff at them."
With recruits unable to make official visits to campus, Meyer worked with Redbird Productions on a virtual tour for recruits.
“It shows off Bloomington-Normal and all the different things we love about this place. It’s very interactive,” Meyer said. “The coaches had great ideas. It was a collaborative effort with everyone.”
“Nick is very creative. He did a fabulous job with our technology. It’s always important, but this year it’s extremely important,” Spack said. “I feel really bad for the recruits and parents they had to go through this. We tried to talk and walk them through it.”
Quarterback duo: Quarterbacks Tommy Rittenhouse of Wheaton St. Francis and Timothy Dorsey of Olathe, Kan., both committed to ISU on the same day. In fact, they accepted scholarship offers “within an hour of each other,” according to Spack.
“We usually take one (quarterback), but we felt this was a year we could take two,” the Redbird coach said. “We were open with both of them we would do that. We couldn’t pass on either one.”
Robinson effect: The success of former Redbird James Robinson as a rookie tailback with the Jacksonville Jaguars certainly didn’t hurt ISU in signing tailbacks Sean Allen of Homewood-Flossmoor and Wenkers Wright of Floyds Knobs, Ind.
“We’re gaining a reputation of having some pretty good tailbacks here. That helps you, no doubt,” said Spack. “Both guys were high on our list. They both had MAC (Mid-American Conference) offers and came to us. You’ve got to have depth at tailback, and we continue to stockpile really good backs here.”
Idle Illinois: While Spack would have preferred Illinois not had its high school football season postponed over the pandemic, the ISU coach admitted the lack of senior year game exposure may have helped the Redbirds in netting in-state players.
“Maybe some of them would have blown up if they played in the fall,” Spack said. “We had a great year in Illinois. We hit some home runs, for sure.”
No defensive linemen: The only position not addressed in the recruiting class was defensive line.
“We still have a spot or two left for the second go ‘round,” said Spack of the signing period that begins Feb. 3. “The emphasis will be on defensive linemen.”
The ISU coach also said if the Redbirds add a transfer player, the top priority is defensive end.
