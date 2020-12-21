Watch now: Fieldcrest graduate Nick Meyer boosts Illinois State football recruiting behind the scenes

With recruits unable to make official visits to campus, Meyer worked with Redbird Productions on a virtual tour for recruits.

“It shows off Bloomington-Normal and all the different things we love about this place. It’s very interactive,” Meyer said. “The coaches had great ideas. It was a collaborative effort with everyone.”

“Nick is very creative. He did a fabulous job with our technology. It’s always important, but this year it’s extremely important,” Spack said. “I feel really bad for the recruits and parents they had to go through this. We tried to talk and walk them through it.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Quarterback duo: Quarterbacks Tommy Rittenhouse of Wheaton St. Francis and Timothy Dorsey of Olathe, Kan., both committed to ISU on the same day. In fact, they accepted scholarship offers “within an hour of each other,” according to Spack.

“We usually take one (quarterback), but we felt this was a year we could take two,” the Redbird coach said. “We were open with both of them we would do that. We couldn’t pass on either one.”