Watch now: Football Q and A with new Illinois State athletic director Kyle Brennan

Brennan: “I’m super impressed with the program that’s been put together. Coach is great to work with and I can’t emphasize that enough. He’s got the whole department in mind when he makes decisions. He cares about his student-athletes and makes decisions in their best interest.

As a football coach, I love his defensive mindset and the toughness he brings to the team. He’s found a way to get the players he wants at the FCS level to compete with the top teams in the country without compromising who he is and what he believes in. That’s what’s most important. I’m excited and thrilled to be working with a guy of integrity like him.”

Pantagraph: This is an unprecedented spring because of the COVID-related delay of the fall season, but does what the football team is currently going through practicing in bone-chilling weather drive home the need for an indoor practice facility?

Brennan: “Absolutely. It makes it even more clear. The beauty of that facility and its need is it actually will be for almost all of our student-athletes. It wouldn’t be just for football. We have so many students and teams working out in Horton. I want to focus on how it will benefit all of our sports.