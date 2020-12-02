Watch now: Former Illinois State, Normal Community player Garrett Hirsch back in center of action at Louisiana-Monroe

Hirsch has not enjoyed the same team success he experienced at ISU (the Warhawks are 0-9), but one constant has been the presence of parents Rich and Stacey Hirsch, who only missed ULM’s game at Army because of travel restrictions.

“They’ve really been troopers this whole time,” Garrett said. “They drove 12 hours to Liberty, 12 hours to South Alabama. They come to every home game (a 10½ hour trek). Next week is the closest game at six hours (Jonesboro, Ark., to face Arkansas State).”

Hirsch is enrolled in ULM master’s program in sports management. He would like to work for a football program or a school’s athletic department after graduation. That will come following the 2021-22 school year because Hirsch also will play next season for the Warhawks.

Hirsch likely would have been awarded an extra year of eligibility by petitioning for an injury redshirt. But because the NCAA has declared the current season won’t count against any athlete’s eligibility, he won’t have to.

Pandemic-related cancellations cost Hirsch the chance to play at Georgia and Arkansas this season. But the Warhawks have LSU and Kentucky on their 2021 schedule.