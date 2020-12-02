Watch now: Former Illinois State, Normal Community player Garrett Hirsch back in center of action at Louisiana-Monroe

MONROE, La. — Garrett Hirsch is excited to return to Illinois on Christmas break to “get some of that cold.”
That’s partly because Hirsch has been in the heat of the Louisiana-Monroe offensive line this season.
The former Normal Community High School and Illinois State player left the Redbirds after the 2019 season and has found a new home as well as a starting position at center in Monroe.
“It was definitely weird having to come down here without any prior knowledge (of the program), but really the experience has been great,” Hirsch said. “I’ve really enjoyed Monroe.”
Hirsch started four games at center for ISU in 2017 and nine in 2018. He suffered a preseason injury last season and returned to action as a second team guard.
Seeking to close out his career with additional playing time, Hirsch transferred to Monroe without visiting the campus because of the pandemic. Assisting with that process was Redbird defensive coordinator Travis Niekamp, a former assistant at Monroe.
Monroe is a member of the Bowl Subdivision level Sun Belt Conference and has been playing, while ISU and the Missouri Valley Football Conference season postponed its fall schedule and plans to start a spring season on Feb. 20.
“It’s a blessing in disguise, everything that’s happened. A lot of people didn’t get to play this year,” said Hirsch. “School has been a little different due to COVID. It doesn’t have that natural college feel to things. But I’ve really connected well with a lot of teammates.”
Hirsch’s transition was slowed a bit by a preseason bout with the coronavirus.
“It set me back two weeks. It delayed the amount of playing time I got,” he said. “After Army (Sept. 12) and Texas State (Sept. 19), I started to get back in the swing of things and playing about 95 percent of the snaps (at center).
"Once I hit my stride, I hit my stride. I’ve been very pleased with how I’ve played.”
Support Local Journalism
Hirsch said the Sun Belt is more finesse football than the MVFC.
“It’s different down here scheme wise,” said the 6-foot-2, 315-pounder. “Up north, it’s big formations, Wisconsin (type power) football. It’s more spread out down here. It’s a lot of fun.”
Hirsch has not enjoyed the same team success he experienced at ISU (the Warhawks are 0-9), but one constant has been the presence of parents Rich and Stacey Hirsch, who only missed ULM’s game at Army because of travel restrictions.
“They’ve really been troopers this whole time,” Garrett said. “They drove 12 hours to Liberty, 12 hours to South Alabama. They come to every home game (a 10½ hour trek). Next week is the closest game at six hours (Jonesboro, Ark., to face Arkansas State).”
Hirsch is enrolled in ULM master’s program in sports management. He would like to work for a football program or a school’s athletic department after graduation. That will come following the 2021-22 school year because Hirsch also will play next season for the Warhawks.
Hirsch likely would have been awarded an extra year of eligibility by petitioning for an injury redshirt. But because the NCAA has declared the current season won’t count against any athlete’s eligibility, he won’t have to.
Pandemic-related cancellations cost Hirsch the chance to play at Georgia and Arkansas this season. But the Warhawks have LSU and Kentucky on their 2021 schedule.
A more southern locale has allowed Hirsch to enjoy outdoor activities as well as Cajun food. Currently living in a one-bedroom apartment, he will move into a house with friends for the next school year.
“A lot of friends down here have land or farms so I get to go shooting. And I go fishing a lot,” he said. “You can’t go in the backyard and shoot in Bloomington-Normal.”
Hirsch keeps in contact with former ISU teammates such as Gabe Megginson and John Ridgeway.
“It’s out of their control,” Hirsch said of the Redbirds not playing a fall schedule. “They are going to make the best of it and still have a very successful season.”
Contact Randy Reinhardt at (309) 820-3403. Follow him on Twitter: pg_reinhardt
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!