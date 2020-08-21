Watch now: Former Illinois State star Shelby Harris eyes big season as key player on Denver Broncos defense

Shelby Harris isn’t particularly interested that the Denver Broncos finished 11th in passing yards allowed and 16th in rushing yards given up in 2019.
The former Illinois State defensive lineman is going by what he sees in Broncos training camp and expecting big things.
“Did you see the players we have?,” Harris asked the media on a Thursday conference call. “We have nothing but dogs on our defense. I’ve been saying this all offseason. I feel like our defense is a dominant defense. I feel like we should be the best defense in the league, no question.”
Harris believes there is no other way to enter a season than with complete confidence.
“That’s saying we’re going to go 16-0 until someone proves us wrong,” said the defensive tackle. “You never go into a game thinking you’re going to lose. We’re such a close knit group of veterans and young guys together, I see nothing but positive things happening for us.”
Harris posted a career high in tackles for the third straight season in 2019 with 46 stops. He led the NFL with nine batted-down passes and added six sacks and one forced fumble.
In line for a big paycheck entering free agency, Harris was unable to make in-person visits with new teams because of the pandemic. The 29-year-old returned to the Broncos on a one-year deal for $2.5 million with the opportunity for another $750,000 in bonuses.
"I'm just happy to have a job. There are millions of Americans who have lost their jobs because of this," Harris said in April after agreeing to the deal.
That means Harris could be looking at free agency again after the upcoming season.
“For me, it’s the same as every other year,” he said. “I see myself as having to prove myself, prove I’m a legit quality starter in this league and I deserve respect. I have no problem with working my tail off and letting my play do the talking. If we win and everybody does their job, the numbers will be there.”
Harris spent his first two NFL seasons with Oakland and has found a home in Denver the past three years. He welcomes the addition of veteran Jurrell Casey to the Broncos’ defensive front.
“Jurrell brought a real veteran leadership,” said Harris. “He has lot of tips and drills that really help out with the whole defensive line. He brings that good aura to the defensive line. That’s going to be beneficial during the season.”
Harris also expects the Broncos to thrive in the second season with defensive guru Vic Fangio as head coach.
“We’ve got to fight through stuff, but we already know the little nuances of the defense,” Harris said. “Now it’s all about adding a second layer to that. It kind of overwhelmed you last year. I expect the defense in year two to have a huge improvement.”
According to Harris, it’s been a strange fall camp with no preseason games, placing added pressure on younger players.
“Usually in the preseason you get to audition for every other team out there. Now you don’t get that audition,” Harris said. “You really have to take every day as if it’s your last. One play means so much more than it used to before. All they have to go on is your practice film. Young guys have to go out and kill it in practice.”
Harris also expects Denver quarterback Drew Lock to show substantial improvement in his second season.
“I see a more confident player letting his own personality show,” said Harris. “He’s slinging it. I love what I’ve been seeing from Drew. I love the energy he brings to the offense and love how he challenges the defense. He's not an indecisive player. He has that swag to him, and it’s contagious to the whole offense.”
Harris enjoyed his finest season as a Redbird in 2012. The Milwaukee native was a first team all-Missouri Valley Football Conference selection with 85 tackles, 16 tackles for loss and seven sacks. His blocked extra point was the final play in a 38-37 FCS playoff victory at Appalachian State.
Shelby isn’t the only Harris or the only former ISU player on the Denver defense. Davontae Harris had 30 tackles at cornerback after joining the Broncos for the fourth game of last season.
Denver opens its season on Sept. 14 in the Monday Night Football doubleheader nightcap with a home game against Tennessee.
