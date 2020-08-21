Watch now: Former Illinois State star Shelby Harris eyes big season as key player on Denver Broncos defense

"I'm just happy to have a job. There are millions of Americans who have lost their jobs because of this," Harris said in April after agreeing to the deal.

That means Harris could be looking at free agency again after the upcoming season.

“For me, it’s the same as every other year,” he said. “I see myself as having to prove myself, prove I’m a legit quality starter in this league and I deserve respect. I have no problem with working my tail off and letting my play do the talking. If we win and everybody does their job, the numbers will be there.”

Harris spent his first two NFL seasons with Oakland and has found a home in Denver the past three years. He welcomes the addition of veteran Jurrell Casey to the Broncos’ defensive front.

“Jurrell brought a real veteran leadership,” said Harris. “He has lot of tips and drills that really help out with the whole defensive line. He brings that good aura to the defensive line. That’s going to be beneficial during the season.”

Harris also expects the Broncos to thrive in the second season with defensive guru Vic Fangio as head coach.