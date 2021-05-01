Watch now: Former Illinois State's Uphoff to Packers, Himmelman to Broncos

NORMAL — It happened to the Illinois State football program in 2020. No Redbirds were drafted.

And then, as an undrafted rookie, James Robinson rushed for over 1,000 yards with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

No Redbirds were selected in this weekend's NFL Draft, either, but safety Christian Uphoff and offensive tackle Drew Himmelman have their sights set on success like their former teammate.

Uphoff agreed to a free agent contract with the Green Bay Packers on Saturday shortly after the draft was over, and Himmelman did the same with the Denver Broncos.

"I didn't get drafted, but they called me right after," Uphoff said. "I talked it over with my agent. He said where do you want to go and I said Packers."

Uphoff played golf Saturday to "try to relax."

While he would have preferred to be selected in the Draft, Uphoff said, "there's not a big difference between getting drafted in the sixth round and being a free agent."

When asked if he believed his hard work had paid off, Uphoff responded, "I think it will pay off when I win a Super Bowl."

Uphoff helped ISU to the quarterfinals of the FCS playoffs in 2019 with 70 tackles and two interceptions.