Watch now: Former Utah State player McChesney transferring to Illinois State

Liam McChesney

Liam McChesney is transferring from Utah State to Illinois State.

 Randy Reinhardt
{{featured_button_text}}

NORMAL – Liam McChesney, a 6-foot-10 forward, is transferring from Utah State to Illinois State after signing a financial aid agreement to play for the Redbirds next season.

McChesney will have four years of eligibility at ISU.

“I’m so excited to add Liam to our program,” said Muller. “Liam is a very skilled forward that can play and can guard multiple positions. Liam came to college at a very young age and got hurt last year while playing on a high-level team.

"He has been well-coached for the last couple of years, and I believe he is going to have the ability to come in and help us right away.”

The Prince Rupert, British Columbia, Canada, native spent two seasons at Utah State, the first as a redshirt freshman, and he played in three games in 2020-21 before suffering a season-ending leg injury.

This story will be updated

Contact Randy Reinhardt at (309) 820-3403. Follow him on Twitter: pg_reinhardt

