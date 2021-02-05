Watch now: Freshman Emon Washington finding his way for Illinois State ahead of Missouri State series

NORMAL — As Illinois State upset rival Bradley last month, Emon Washington watched from the Redbird bench with a touch of envy.
"I saw everyone playing together and I was, like, I could be doing the same thing with these guys," said the 6-foot-5 freshman, who was out that night with a knee injury. "It looked like so much fun, just playing together and everyone on the same page and winning."
When Washington was able to get back on the court a couple days later against Valparaiso, he came ready. Washington worked his way back into the rotation and got his first two starts last weekend against Drake, playing 70 minutes.
"At the beginning (of the season) I was trying not to make mistakes," he said. "I had to get comfortable."
Washington plans to keep being aggressive the rest of this season. ISU will need that this weekend when Missouri State comes to Redbird Arena for a pair of Missouri Valley Conference games. Tip-off Saturday and Sunday is 2 p.m.
Missouri State (9-5 overall, 5-5 MVC) figures to be angry. The Bears looked like MVC contenders before dropping four straight home games to league-leaders Drake and Loyola. The last two losses to Loyola were particularly humbling, coming by a combined 46 points.
In MVC-leading scorer sophomore guard Isiaih Mosley (21.6 points per game) and senior forward Gaige Prim (15.1 ppg, 9.2 rebounds), Missouri State could have two first-team all-league players.
"Mosley has changed his body and can get to the rim," said ISU head coach Dan Muller. "They both get to the foul line and shoot a high percentage. So you've got to have size and physicality and athleticism in order to guard them, and you also have to provide help."
Washington definitely gives the Redbirds (5-12, 2-9) athleticism. The left-handed wing player, who averaged 22.0 points and 8.4 rebounds last season at Cobb High School in suburban Atlanta, has shown an ability to run up and down the court without getting tired (he was a miler in high school track) and can slash inside the defense.
When ISU raced past Division III Greenville earlier this season while setting numerous NCAA records in a 177-108 victory, it was mainly a dunk and layup festival. Washington took advantage and scored 30 points, which tied for the third most ever by an ISU freshman.
However, Muller noticed Washington was trying to be too careful in other games.
"That's common for a lot of freshmen, especially when you're not playing a lot," said Muller. "You're young and think the way to get more playing time is not to make mistakes. That is true, but you can't play that way. That's where Emon was. He was playing tentatively on both ends of the court, but more importantly on the offensive end."
Washington started to cut it loose, but got hurt against Indiana State on Jan. 16 when he sharply drove the baseline for a basket and knocked knees with a defender. That put Washington on the sidelines for most of 2½ games before he was able to get back for the last three games, where he's averaged 6.7 points and 5.0 rebounds.
When Washington reported to campus in the summer, he weighed 175 pounds. He's already up to 195 and told strength and conditioning coach Ryan Swenson he wants to be 205 before the team begins heavy weight lifting in the summer.
Other offseason goals, according to Washington, will be working on dribbling with his right hand and shooting.
"He's got a lot of game time and experience," said Muller. "He's made some shots and he's healthy. Emon always has been a worker and everyday guy since he stepped on campus. His confidence and skill just needed to catch up to his work ethic."
Washington is an architecture major who "really likes math." He knows the numbers on ISU's record aren't good. With the team mired in a four-game losing streak, Washington said the Redbirds' mentality remains positive.
"We have to take care of practice first and then the next game is the most important," he said. "We all know we have to get better some way, so why not start with practice?"
Washington took Josiah Strong's place in the starting lineup last weekend with the junior guard's foot in a boot because of a practice injury. Muller wouldn't say if Strong has returned to practice this week.
"Right now I'm not sure," said Muller about Strong's availability against Missouri State. "I don't know if it will be a game-time decision or if he'll be able to play, period."
Missouri State head coach Dana Ford said he isn't worried about his team's four-game losing streak affecting their confidence. He was more worried earlier this week about how the Bears would approach going against a rare zone defense.
Ford, a former Redbird player, might know a little more about ISU's zone than other MVC coaches, serving as Muller's associate head coach for two seasons in 2012-2014. However, he doesn't think that really matters.
"A zone is a zone," he said. "You're going to have to make some shots. You've got to attack high post and short corner and try to get the ball inside as much as you can. I don't think there's any secrets."
