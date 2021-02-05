Watch now: Freshman Emon Washington finding his way for Illinois State ahead of Missouri State series

Washington is an architecture major who "really likes math." He knows the numbers on ISU's record aren't good. With the team mired in a four-game losing streak, Washington said the Redbirds' mentality remains positive.

"We have to take care of practice first and then the next game is the most important," he said. "We all know we have to get better some way, so why not start with practice?"

Washington took Josiah Strong's place in the starting lineup last weekend with the junior guard's foot in a boot because of a practice injury. Muller wouldn't say if Strong has returned to practice this week.

"Right now I'm not sure," said Muller about Strong's availability against Missouri State. "I don't know if it will be a game-time decision or if he'll be able to play, period."

Missouri State head coach Dana Ford said he isn't worried about his team's four-game losing streak affecting their confidence. He was more worried earlier this week about how the Bears would approach going against a rare zone defense.

Ford, a former Redbird player, might know a little more about ISU's zone than other MVC coaches, serving as Muller's associate head coach for two seasons in 2012-2014. However, he doesn't think that really matters.