Watch now: Freshman Wenkers Wright shines in Illinois State intrasquad scrimmage

NORMAL — Down to two tailbacks because of COVID-19 contact tracing and minor injuries, Illinois State’s options were limited in Saturday’s intrasquad scrimmage at Hancock Stadium.

Yet the more Wenkers Wright carried the football, the true freshman looked like a mighty attractive option.

Wright rushed 22 times for 112 yards and a touchdown as the Redbirds continued preparations for the Sept. 4 season opener against Butler.

“I think everything is starting to finally click,” Wright said. “Fall camp and scrimmages is where you have a chance to show up and let them know what you’re about. If not, make it on special teams and give it all you have.”

Wright believes patience is the key to success as a college tailback.

“I’ve found the biggest improvement you can have is to slow down,” he said. “In high school, there is a set hole. It’s all about who gets there the fastest. But here you have to have patience and wait for the hole to develop.”

ISU coach Brock Spack expects missing tailbacks Pha’leak Brown, Cole Mueller, Kevin Brown, Sean Allen and Melvin Pettis all to be available as early as Tuesday. Rashad Lampkin is out for an extended period with a knee injury.

Nigel White was the only other tailback to see action and rushed for 33 yards on seven carries.

“We wanted to see what he (Wright) could do and he did pretty good,” Spack said. “He’s a dandy. I think he’s going to be a really good player. He’s a downhill runner. He has good length, good speed and he’s really smart. He’s everything you want.”

Spack sees the 6-foot-1, 190-pound Wright as a 215-220-pounder in the future.

The Redbird defense limited ISU quarterbacks to 97 passing yards with 12 completions in 24 passes. Starter Bryce Jefferson was 5 of 11 for 45 yards, and second-stringer Jackson Waring was 4 of 4 for 30 yards.

“They played really well today and made it hard on the offense,” Spack said of his defenders. “But I thought the offense had their moments.”

Outside linebacker Zeke Vandenburgh was a rushing menace off the edge, registering six tackles, four sacks, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.

“When everyone is clicking on all cylinders, it makes it easy and one person will get through sometimes,” said Vandenburgh. “Today that happened to me a couple times. The defense as a whole was playing really well.”

Vandenburgh believe the Redbirds are better than what their 1-3 spring record indicates.

“This year we’ve got to be a little better in lot of areas. I thought we had a great summer,” he said. “I just want to improve in the win column and do whatever I can for the team to help us win whether it’s defense, rushing the passer or special teams.”

Spack and his defensive coaches put Vandenburgh through a detailed offseason evaluation.

“I thought he did a good job,” said the ISU coach. “He’s really worked hard at it.”

Safety Luke Bennyhoff forced a fumble and joined linebacker Cade Campos with five tackles. Bobby Babcock recovered a fumble, while Braydon Deming, Dalton Tevis and Max Sobkowicz had one sack apiece.

The top receivers were TreShawn Watson (three for 12 yards), Tristan Bailey (two for 38) and J’Kalon Carter (two for 25).

