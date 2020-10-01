Watch now: Gabe Megginson back on duty with Illinois State offensive line

"I try to keep him healthy rather than just grinding him. Keep the rust off, but give him some rest. You don’t want to beat him up.”

Megginson considered — albeit briefly and not particularly seriously — calling it a career after his back injury.

“I saw it both ways, but the question that would hang around my head is what could have happened,” Megginson said of deciding to quit. “I got my sixth year, and Coach (Brock) Spack was gracious enough to make it happen again.”

Megginson hasn’t experienced anxiety about subjecting his body to full contact football again.

“It was pretty much let’s go from the first snap,” he said. “Everybody understands one bad hit can change your career. I experienced that. I don’t want to force it. But I’ll go all in until I have to stop.”

According to Spack, it’s been “so far, so good” with Megginson. “It looks like he’s moving around pretty good.”