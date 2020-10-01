Watch now: Gabe Megginson back on duty with Illinois State offensive line

NORMAL — To know Gabe Megginson is to know when the affable Jacksonville native is joking.
“They haven’t broken my spirit yet,” Megginson declared Thursday after an Illinois State football practice at Hancock Stadium. “I’m still around.”
Megginson was joking. First, the Redbirds have no desire to break Megginson’s spirit. And secondly, it is a spirit not easily broken.
After beginning his college football career at the University of Illinois in 2015, Megginson isn’t passing up a chance at a sixth and final year even though the ISU season has been delayed until a February season opener.
The NCAA granted Megginson that sixth year after he missed most of the 2019 season with back surgery.
After experiencing discomfort during ISU’s first two games, the 6-foot-5, 300-pounder underwent a laser endoscopic discectomy and experienced nearly immediate relief.
Megginson has not only returned to action during the Redbirds’ fall practice session, he is back on the first team offensive line at left guard.
“I definitely feel good. I feel fresh,” Megginson said. “The soreness after practice is a different animal. I’m definitely 23 years old. I feel it.”
In conjunction with ISU’s strength staff, Megginson has avoided weight training that would tax his back while still rebuilding his strength to its previous level.
“They have programs set up for me. They are really good at paying attention to where guys are hurt,” said Megginson. “We have good enough equipment there are alternatives to back squatting. I can do the same work and not stress where I don’t need it.”
Megginson also is being a bit more careful away from the field.
“The big thing was just being smart about what I do in my free time,” he said. “I’m relaxing and icing and putting heat on. The little recovery things I’ve taken more seriously now.”
ISU offensive line coach Harold Etheridge said Megginson “hasn’t missed a beat. Same old Gabe. He’s back and he’s healthy. He’s done a good job. He knows the (offensive) scheme.
"I try to keep him healthy rather than just grinding him. Keep the rust off, but give him some rest. You don’t want to beat him up.”
Megginson considered — albeit briefly and not particularly seriously — calling it a career after his back injury.
“I saw it both ways, but the question that would hang around my head is what could have happened,” Megginson said of deciding to quit. “I got my sixth year, and Coach (Brock) Spack was gracious enough to make it happen again.”
Megginson hasn’t experienced anxiety about subjecting his body to full contact football again.
“It was pretty much let’s go from the first snap,” he said. “Everybody understands one bad hit can change your career. I experienced that. I don’t want to force it. But I’ll go all in until I have to stop.”
According to Spack, it’s been “so far, so good” with Megginson. “It looks like he’s moving around pretty good.”
Spack is pleased with the early progress of a first team line that features Megginson and Trey Georgie at guard, Drew Bones at center and Cole Anderson and preseason All-American Drew Himmelman at the tackles.
“We’re really good up front,” Spack said. “The offense is playing very well right now. We’re vastly improved.”
Megginson is happy to be one of the guys again on the Redbird offensive line.
“Last year I was floating in and out of practices and meetings (while) rehabbing,” he said. “It does feel good to be back around. It’s cool to be laughing at really dumb things.”
Etheridge and Spack both enjoy having Megginson back around the team on a daily basis.
“He’s a good team guy. He keep things light and works hard,” said Spack. “He’s got a great personality, goofy in a great way. He’s fun to be around.”
“He’s an odd duck, but all in a good way,” Etheridge said. “He’s a joy to have around and good for the young guys, too.”
A major regret for Megginson is the cancellation of a season-opening game at Illinois because of the pandemic. ISU will play an MVFC only eight-game schedule beginning Feb. 20.
“Oh man, I’ve been thinking about that. I had a dream they gave me a big-man touchdown and I dropped it,” said Megginson. “It would have been really fun. I can tell everybody we beat them 100-0, and hopefully they won’t Google it.”
PHOTOS: Gabe Megginson
Gabe Megginson
Gabe Megginson 8-6-20
Gabe Megginson
121419-blm-loc-2isufootball
121419-blm-loc-8isufootball
121419-blm-loc-1isufootball
Gabe Megginson 2019
Offensive line
ISU o liners 4
Gabe Megginson head shot
Megginson
0731Megginson.jpg
0501Illini.jpg
041916illinifb
6. That brings up the offensive line. Is there enough talent and depth there to clear holes and protect the quarterback?
Contact Randy Reinhardt at (309) 820-3403. Follow him on Twitter: pg_reinhardt
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!