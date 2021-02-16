Watch now: Game time finally approaching for Illinois State football

NORMAL — As diligently as he has tried to prepare himself and his team, Illinois State football coach Brock Spack can’t be sure what he is stepping into.
“It’s all an experiment. It’s never been done before,” Spack said Tuesday. “A lot of things are going through our minds as coaches because we haven’t played in a long time. But it will still be a football game.”
And that is what the Redbirds have been waiting for since they walked off the Fargodome turf after losing an FCS quarterfinal playoff game to eventual national champion North Dakota State on Dec. 14, 2019.
“We’ve simulated games in our scrimmages,” said Spack. “But nothing prepares you like a game. Our team needs to play. We need to get going again.”
The long wait ends Saturday when ISU opens a delayed eight-game Missouri Valley Football Conference season in a 1 p.m. kickoff against Missouri State at Plaster Stadium in Springfield, Mo.
Spack spoke Tuesday morning as Hancock Stadium was being cleared of snow. The veteran Redbird coach believes his team has dealt with the adversity of both the delayed season and the recent winter weather quite well.
“Even when we’re outside and the wind is blowing, it’s really cold, sleet, rain. They’ve fought through all that,” Spack said. “They’ve acted like 8- or 10-year olds going out to play on Thanksgiving weekend. They’ve made the best of it. Their mental state is good.”
While the Redbirds have moved some of their individual work inside to Horton Field House, they still venture outdoors in the afternoon for a short, focused team session.
“We’ve become pretty good at practicing without pads on. We’ve done that quite a bit in the fall and winter,” said Spack. “But it’s still football. You have to be ready for the contact part of it.”
Several key players who would have played in the fall of 2020 have departed for various reasons.
End Romeo McKnight, linebacker Dylan Draka, cornerback Devin Taylor and safety Christian Uphoff are missing from the offense. Quarterback Brady Davis, guard Gabe Megginson and tailback Jeff Proctor have departed from the offense.
“We’ve got a really young team. It might be the youngest team I’ve ever had here,” Spack said. “I don’t remember us this inundated with freshmen and sophomores in our two deep.
"They are talented players. I’m curious to see what they do in game situations. I think we’ll be better in the fall than we are right now. That’s just part of it. I hope we’ve recruited well and these young players come through.”
In his 20-plus year tenure as defensive coordinator at Purdue, Spack watched the Boilermakers start slowly in bowl games after a layoff. That time between games was weeks. The Redbirds are dealing with 14 months.
“At Purdue, we had a great indoor (practice facility), and we were still slow (starting) in our bowl games,” said the ISU coach. “It will take some time to get up to speed. The passing game and kicking game, it will be very interesting to see how far we’re behind if we’re behind at all.”
Under new coach Bobby Petrino, Missouri State enters Valley play with an 0-3 record. The Bears lost to Oklahoma and Central Arkansas twice last fall.
