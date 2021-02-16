Watch now: Game time finally approaching for Illinois State football

“Even when we’re outside and the wind is blowing, it’s really cold, sleet, rain. They’ve fought through all that,” Spack said. “They’ve acted like 8- or 10-year olds going out to play on Thanksgiving weekend. They’ve made the best of it. Their mental state is good.”

While the Redbirds have moved some of their individual work inside to Horton Field House, they still venture outdoors in the afternoon for a short, focused team session.

“We’ve become pretty good at practicing without pads on. We’ve done that quite a bit in the fall and winter,” said Spack. “But it’s still football. You have to be ready for the contact part of it.”

Several key players who would have played in the fall of 2020 have departed for various reasons.

End Romeo McKnight, linebacker Dylan Draka, cornerback Devin Taylor and safety Christian Uphoff are missing from the offense. Quarterback Brady Davis, guard Gabe Megginson and tailback Jeff Proctor have departed from the offense.

“We’ve got a really young team. It might be the youngest team I’ve ever had here,” Spack said. “I don’t remember us this inundated with freshmen and sophomores in our two deep.