Watch now: Good news, bad news on Illinois State football injuries

NORMAL — The injury news is positive on Illinois State starting center Drew Bones but not so much for tailback Rashad Lampkin.

Both suffered injuries in ISU’s intrasquad scrimmage Saturday at Hancock Stadium.

“Drew is going to be fine. It will take some time (to heal), but we don’t know how long,” Redbirds coach Brock Spack said Tuesday. “I don’t think it will be too long.”

Bones did not participate in practice Tuesday, but Spack is optimistic he will be ready for the Sept. 4 opener against Butler at Hancock Stadium.

“He seems to be doing very well. He’s in a lot better shape than I thought he would be,” said Spack. “He’s walking around no problem. I’m sure he’s sore, but I’ve got a feeling he won’t (miss the opener).”

With Bones temporarily sidelined, tackle Peyton Asche returned from a minor injury Tuesday, Peter Bussone shifted from guard to center and Evan Day moved from tackle to guard on the first unit.

ISU also regained the services of junior college transfer tackle Kirby Peine, who is coming off two knee surgeries and has been rehabilitating since joining the Redbirds.

Spack believes Lampkin’s knee injury will require surgery and is likely to be season ending. Lampkin netted 1 yard on three carries during the spring season and had two carries before being injured on Saturday.

“If it’s what we think it is, he will miss the season no doubt,” Spack said. “We’ll get him ready for next fall unfortunately.”

Vaccination rate

Spack reported Redbird players are solidly over the 70 percent level in COVID-19 vaccinations.

The ISU coach also noted the NCAA has removed its 85-percent incentive that meant teams reaching that level would not have to undergo weekly testing or contact tracing in the event of a positive case.

“It doesn’t matter if it’s 99 percent,” said Spack. “If you’re not vaccinated you have to go through testing all year long.”

While the Missouri Valley Football Conference has yet to make it official, Spack said it is nearly certain that if MVFC teams cannot field a team because of COVID-19 issues, they will be forced to forfeit that week’s game.

“What everybody else is doing is what we’re going to do,” he said. “Our guys have to know if we have an outbreak and can’t play we forfeit. I’m perfectly fine with that. If you’re not ready to play you should have to forfeit.”

Nagel recovering

Wide receiver Austin Nagel, who caught eight passes for 188 yards over four spring games, has not been participating in team activities because of a hamstring ailment.

“We’re making sure he’s healthy before he gets back out there,” Spack said. “He’s working out on the side. We don’t want to rush him back. That can linger the rest of the year if we don’t get it calmed down. You will probably see him more in the next week. He’s very close.”

Tight end impact

Redbird tight ends Mitchell Lewis, Brett Spaulding, Bryson Deming, Tanner Taula and Javon Charles combined for 12 receptions for 128 yards in Saturday’s scrimmage.

“They will be a factor. We will be incorporating them in our offense in a lot of ways,” Spack said. “The top three guys (Lewis, Taula and Deming) are really dynamic in the passing game and can really block. I’m very impressed with our young tight ends (Spaulding, Charles and Jacob Carl) as well.”

