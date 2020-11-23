Watch now: Harouna Sissoko feeling like himself again, hopes to help Illinois State's frontcourt

NORMAL — When the pandemic started to rear its ugly head in April, Harouna Sissoko needed to get to Philadelphia for sports hernia surgery.
As far as the Illinois State freshman was concerned, it couldn't wait.
"Everything was shut down. It was really scary to travel at that time. No one was in the airport," said Sissoko. "I wanted to do it at that time so I could be 100% at this time."
While COVID-19 and rehab kept him from traveling back to his native Mali this summer, Sissoko believes the surgery has him ready to contribute for the Redbirds this season.
The 6-foot-7, 215-pound Sissoko, who redshirted last season, is kind of a wild card for the Redbirds.
No one is quite sure what to expect for a guy who hasn't played a meaningful game in about 20 months when he helped Grand View Christian High School in Des Moines to the 2019 Class 1A Iowa State championship.
"Because Harouna gives us some athleticism and physicality at that 4 spot (power forward), he absolutely could be a guy who could impact the game," said ISU head coach Dan Muller. "He just can do some things on the court no one else on our team can do. He's a great kid and tough and plays hard.
"So much of it is basketball feel and getting more reps and how do you handle game situations and adjustments. He'll get better with those in time."
Sissoko was likely headed for a redshirt season a year ago even without his injury.
He came to the United States four years ago from Mali, a country in West Africa. Sissoko played a year at Lincoln Academy in Suwanee, Ga., helping his team go 25-9 before heading to Grand View Christian for his senior year.
Sissoko averaged 15.1 points and 6.1 rebounds as Grand View Christian went 26-1. He shot 56.6% from the field and 39.5% on 3-pointers. Sissoko was named one of Iowa's top 10 seniors by the Des Moines Register.
Last fall, Sissoko said he started feeling pain in his groin area but initially didn't think it was too serious.
Support Local Journalism
"I thought it was something that was going to go away," he said. "Right when (Missouri Valley) conference was about to start, I was like, wow, this is really bothering me. We had an MRI, and I found out it was a sports hernia."
Sissoko still practiced on and off with the team before heading to the doctor who did the same surgery on former ISU player Tony Wills a couple years ago.
After the surgery, Sissoko went back to stay with his host family in Iowa. He did physical therapy there and communicated often with ISU athletic trainer John Munn on FaceTime before returning to campus for workouts in July.
Sissoko slowly eased his way back before he started going full steam ahead.
"Last week and this week I'm getting my bounce back, my explosiveness back," he said. "I'm really excited about getting 100%."
With senior Keith Fisher III deciding to opt-out of this season due to COVID-19 concerns, playing time on the ISU frontline has opened up. The only returner is redshirt sophomore Abdou Ndiaye. Junior college transfers Dusan Mahorcic and Alex Kotov, UMass transfer Sy Chatman and true freshman Alston Andrews also are in the mix.
"When Keith Fisher opted-out it obviously hurt the team," said Sissoko. "You've got to decide how can we keep going without him. We're trying to find a way to get better every day and not let that impact the team.
"I can help rebounding, defending, stuff like that, hit 3s and driving. I feel I can help the team out in anyway Coach wants me to."
Muller is beginning to like what he sees from the guy his teammates and coaches call "H."
"The bottom line is he's as athletic as he's been since probably 12 months ago," said Muller. "H is a guy who needs to be an athlete to be productive because that's such a strength of his. He's played well and had a good week of practice, and I'm excited to see him continue to get better."
Sissoko hasn't been home to Mali since he left four years ago. A former Grand View Christian teammate and Mali native, Issa Samake, also is a redshirt freshman forward for Drake. Sissoko eagerly looks forward to two Valley games against the Bulldogs this season.
"It's going to be fun," said Sissoko.
In talking with family back in Mali, Sissoko said COVID-19 isn't as bad there as it is in the U.S.
"When it first started they had a couple cases and after that shut down the country for a couple weeks," he said. "People are saying this is not really something we need to worry about. The country is open now pretty much."
