Watch now: Harouna Sissoko feeling like himself again, hopes to help Illinois State's frontcourt

NORMAL — When the pandemic started to rear its ugly head in April, Harouna Sissoko needed to get to Philadelphia for sports hernia surgery.

As far as the Illinois State freshman was concerned, it couldn't wait.

"Everything was shut down. It was really scary to travel at that time. No one was in the airport," said Sissoko. "I wanted to do it at that time so I could be 100% at this time."

While COVID-19 and rehab kept him from traveling back to his native Mali this summer, Sissoko believes the surgery has him ready to contribute for the Redbirds this season.

The 6-foot-7, 215-pound Sissoko, who redshirted last season, is kind of a wild card for the Redbirds.

No one is quite sure what to expect for a guy who hasn't played a meaningful game in about 20 months when he helped Grand View Christian High School in Des Moines to the 2019 Class 1A Iowa State championship.

"Because Harouna gives us some athleticism and physicality at that 4 spot (power forward), he absolutely could be a guy who could impact the game," said ISU head coach Dan Muller. "He just can do some things on the court no one else on our team can do. He's a great kid and tough and plays hard.