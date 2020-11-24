Watch now: Homewood-Flossmoor tailback Sean Allen commits to sign with Illinois State

Sean Allen has watched James Robinson on television setting rushing records for undrafted rookies as a member of the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Allen also knows well the girdiron exploits of Marshaun Coprich, a cousin on his mother’s side of the family.
The feet of Robinson and Coprich rushed for a combined 9,637 yards and 103 touchdowns as Illinois State All-Americans. Allen, an all-state tailback from Homewood-Flossmoor High School, wants to follow in those footsteps.
“I like that Illinois State has a great run offense,” said Allen, who has committed to sign a national letter of intent with the Redbirds on Dec. 16. “They have had a lot of great running backs who have gone far.”
Allen rushed for 2,042 yards and 25 touchdowns as a junior while averaging 8 yards a carry in 2019 to help the Vikings to a 10-2 record and a Class 8A quarterfinal playoff appearance. Also on that team was current ISU freshmen defensive back Lavoise-Deontae McCoy.
“My vision, I read defenses well when I carry the football,” Allen said. “I still want to get faster and stronger, but I definitely make a lot of plays. I’m shifty. I’ve got moves to break a defender down and not get tackled. I make good things happen.”
The 5-foot-10, 190-pound Allen wasn’t often used as a receiver in the H-F offense but did take one reception 75 yards for a touchdown.
Allen chose ISU from a final three that included Buffalo and Kent State of the FBS level Mid-American Conference. He also fielded offers from South Dakota, Murray State, Western Illinois, Southern Illinois and Eastern Illinois.
“It was kind of hard during the recruiting process to decide,” said Allen. “The most difficult part was not belng able to visit campus.”
Allen hopes to visit ISU in April but indicated the Redbirds did an excellent job in his recruitment.
“They showed me the most love of any college recruiting me,” he said. “They gave me a great virtual tour and a lot of information on academics and the program I’m going into. They have a great broadcasting program.”
Allen initially planned to play college football out of state.
“Then I started thinking it really doesn’t matter where I’m at,” Allen said. “I just want to ball. My family won’t have to get on a plane to see my games (at ISU).”
Like the rest of Illinois high school football, Allen was sidelined this fall by concerns over the pandemic. He anxiously awaits a spring season that is scheduled to begin in March.
“I’m still hoping I have a season,” he said. “I want to be better than I was last season.”
NCAA rules prohibit ISU coach Brock Spack from discussing prospective recruits until they sign a national letter of intent.
Contact Randy Reinhardt at (309) 820-3403. Follow him on Twitter: pg_reinhardt
