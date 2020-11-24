Watch now: Homewood-Flossmoor tailback Sean Allen commits to sign with Illinois State

Allen chose ISU from a final three that included Buffalo and Kent State of the FBS level Mid-American Conference. He also fielded offers from South Dakota, Murray State, Western Illinois, Southern Illinois and Eastern Illinois.

“It was kind of hard during the recruiting process to decide,” said Allen. “The most difficult part was not belng able to visit campus.”

Allen hopes to visit ISU in April but indicated the Redbirds did an excellent job in his recruitment.

“They showed me the most love of any college recruiting me,” he said. “They gave me a great virtual tour and a lot of information on academics and the program I’m going into. They have a great broadcasting program.”

Allen initially planned to play college football out of state.

“Then I started thinking it really doesn’t matter where I’m at,” Allen said. “I just want to ball. My family won’t have to get on a plane to see my games (at ISU).”

Like the rest of Illinois high school football, Allen was sidelined this fall by concerns over the pandemic. He anxiously awaits a spring season that is scheduled to begin in March.