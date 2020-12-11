Watch now: Howard Fleming Jr. eager to stay on the court as Illinois State travels to face Ball State

MUNCIE, Ind. — Howard Fleming Jr. just got through his first finals week at Illinois State. Now the freshman point guard wants to make it through his first basketball season in a while.
Fleming missed good portions of his last three years at Male High School in Louisville, Ky., with injuries, including surgeries on both shoulders the last two years. The 6-foot-5 Fleming has dealt with a groin injury early in his ISU career, but is good to go heading into Saturday's 6 p.m. (CT) contest against Ball State (2-2) at Worthen Arena.
"My last full season was probably freshman year of high school," said Fleming, who is known as "Howie" to teammates and coaches. "I feel I'm always playing catchup. Most guys I'm competing against they played a full year and were able to do other stuff. I had to sit out summers and school seasons. It's always made my job harder."
ISU head coach Dan Muller likes what he has seen thus far from Fleming in the three games he's played. Fleming had seven assists in the opening loss at then No. 23-ranked Ohio State.
But Muller thinks there's so much more for Fleming to show. That starts with practice habits, but the ISU coach believes Fleming is improving in that area.
"You see his ability. He has a great feel for the game. His attitude is terrific on game days," said Muller. "Two areas (he needs to get better at) is taking care of the ball and some defensive breakdowns. He gives us something on the offensive end and defensive end when he's locked in none of our other guards give us with his passing ability and size."
Fleming, who has committed eight turnovers, takes over at the point when he gets on the court. That allows DJ Horne and Josiah Strong to play off the ball which Muller believes will lead to easier shots for both.
Against Murray State in last Saturday's 76-65 loss for the Redbirds (2-2), Fleming was on the court in the second half in a four-guard lineup with Horne, Strong and Antonio Reeves.
"We had never practiced that lineup, and it limits what we can do with play calls. Out-of-bounds defense was an issue," said Muller. "It felt those guys, at that moment, gave us the best chance."
There are many adjustments for true freshman at the Division I level. That has been made more difficult this season with preseason practice time curtailed because of positive COVID-19 cases forcing ISU to quarantine several players at a time.
Support Local Journalism
Freshman point guards probably have the most adjustments of all first-year players because of their responsibilities.
"The biggest thing for me being a point guard is playing both ends of the floor," said Fleming. "You're going on defense and playing against other elite point guards. They go through all those ball screens and you've got to be able to get it back. When you're on offense, you have be at the perfect pace."
Fleming has already seen several talented opposing guards. On Saturday it will be more of the same with Ball State's duo of K.J. Walton and Ishmael El-Amin.
Walton, who began his career at Missouri, was granted a sixth year of eligibility by the NCAA after being limited to 10 games last season with an ankle injury. Walton averages 22.8 points per game, including 28 in the season opener against Northern Kentucky.
El-Amin is the son of former UConn star and Chicago Bulls player Khalid El-Amin. El-Amin (16.3 ppg) is only shooting 23.2% outside the arc after making 39.3% and 36.8%, respectively, the last two seasons.
"You hate to be the game where he gets a correction game," said Muller. "He's so good with the ball and other areas of the court. It's not like you just have to cover his 3-point shot.
"They're both so different. Walton is just a physical guy who drives on anyone and is a great finisher. He gets to the foul line which is always a concern."
ISU is the third straight team from Illinois to play Ball State. The Cardinals edged UIC (68-66) and Northern Illinois (79-70 in overtime) in the last seven days.
Muller said ISU 6-10 junior center Dusan Mahorcic has made it through practice this week after playing his first game against Murray State and will start. Mahorcic gave the Redbirds a huge lift with 15 points and nine rebounds after missing the first three games with back problems.
"We have to adjust some things he does in the weight room and some stretching stuff, but I don't anticipate it being a recurring issue," said Muller.
ISU junior guard Dedric Boyd should be ready after not playing at Murray State, according to Muller. Boyd missed a couple days of practice last week and had to get negative COVID-19 tests for three straight days before returning.
Contact Jim Benson at (309) 820-3404. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_benson
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!