Watch now: Howard Fleming Jr. eager to stay on the court as Illinois State travels to face Ball State

Freshman point guards probably have the most adjustments of all first-year players because of their responsibilities.

"The biggest thing for me being a point guard is playing both ends of the floor," said Fleming. "You're going on defense and playing against other elite point guards. They go through all those ball screens and you've got to be able to get it back. When you're on offense, you have be at the perfect pace."

Fleming has already seen several talented opposing guards. On Saturday it will be more of the same with Ball State's duo of K.J. Walton and Ishmael El-Amin.

Walton, who began his career at Missouri, was granted a sixth year of eligibility by the NCAA after being limited to 10 games last season with an ankle injury. Walton averages 22.8 points per game, including 28 in the season opener against Northern Kentucky.

El-Amin is the son of former UConn star and Chicago Bulls player Khalid El-Amin. El-Amin (16.3 ppg) is only shooting 23.2% outside the arc after making 39.3% and 36.8%, respectively, the last two seasons.

"You hate to be the game where he gets a correction game," said Muller. "He's so good with the ball and other areas of the court. It's not like you just have to cover his 3-point shot.