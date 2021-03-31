Watch now: Illilnois State volleyball returns from layoff to embark on hot streak entering MVC Tournament

"Our numbers in night two (of back-to-back matches) were dramatically worse. We couldn’t sustain. The body doesn’t recover until you let it recover.”

While idle from matches, the Redbirds endured a stretch where Johnson didn’t know who would be able to attend practice each day.

“No one knew when they were going to feel better,” said Johnson. “Everybody started on the (exercise) bike, and some couldn’t finish the bike workout. Before Missouri State (the return to play on March 14-15) we had one partial practice and one full practice.

"It was touch and go. We knew we had enough before Missouri State, but we didn’t know who we would have. It was a science and art at the same time working through it.”

The return was an uneasy but triumphant one, winning six of seven sets while beating the Bears twice.

“We wanted to leave it all out there,” senior setter Stef Jankiewicz said. “We really had no idea how many matches we had left. We didn’t know how long we would be playing and other teams (on the schedule) could be randomly shut down. We wanted to play hard for each other and finish it out strong.”