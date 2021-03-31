Watch now: Illilnois State volleyball returns from layoff to embark on hot streak entering MVC Tournament

NORMAL — Leah Johnson’s volleyball team didn’t play for nearly three weeks from late February to mid March.
Yet somehow Illinois State emerged from their puzzling and frustrating layoff a better team.
“It was very bizarre,” said Johnson, whose Redbirds have won six straight matches to capture the Missouri Valley Conference regular season title and earn the top seed for the MVC Tournament, which begins Thursday at Redbird Arena. “We had a crazy stretch where people were bedridden.”
Celebrate tonight🏆— Illinois State Volleyball (@RedbirdVB) March 29, 2021
Lock in tomorrow😤#BackTheBirds // #DareToLead pic.twitter.com/XUiE9fnJTe
ISU’s roster was hit with COVID-19 cases last fall, but had 11 players diagnosed with mononucleosis during the season.
“It presented as mono,” Johnson said. “Our doctors and support staff feel it was a long term effect reaction to COVID.”
According to Johnson, the Redbirds were showing signs prior to testing revealing a problem.
“The team had been so tired the two or three weeks before that. We were taking an additional day off from what we normally do,” she said. “I think we were playing with it longer than when we discovered what was happening.
"Our numbers in night two (of back-to-back matches) were dramatically worse. We couldn’t sustain. The body doesn’t recover until you let it recover.”
While idle from matches, the Redbirds endured a stretch where Johnson didn’t know who would be able to attend practice each day.
“No one knew when they were going to feel better,” said Johnson. “Everybody started on the (exercise) bike, and some couldn’t finish the bike workout. Before Missouri State (the return to play on March 14-15) we had one partial practice and one full practice.
"It was touch and go. We knew we had enough before Missouri State, but we didn’t know who we would have. It was a science and art at the same time working through it.”
The return was an uneasy but triumphant one, winning six of seven sets while beating the Bears twice.
“We wanted to leave it all out there,” senior setter Stef Jankiewicz said. “We really had no idea how many matches we had left. We didn’t know how long we would be playing and other teams (on the schedule) could be randomly shut down. We wanted to play hard for each other and finish it out strong.”
Momentum has mounted since with 12 consecutive sets won in sweeps over Evansville and Southern Illinois. ISU’s 11-3 MVC record sends the Redbirds into an 11 a.m. quarterfinal tournament matchup with No. 8 seed Indiana State.
Senior Kaylee Martin has maintained her position among the Valley’s most explosive players with a team-high 244 kills. Yet Johnson believes Martin has become even more valuable by developing into a more well-rounded player.
“That’s been critical. She took on a bigger role this year,” Johnson said. “Technically, her offensive numbers from last year are better. But her role on the team is significantly better. She’s playing six rotations now. She worked really hard on defense and passing.”
And not coming out nearly as much allows Martin to “fly in from the back row getting that huge kill,” Jankiewicz said. “She might have a medium game instead of her normal amazing game, but teams still have to think about her. She’s always been a threat, but this year she’s finding new ways to score. That opens up more hitters and gives them opportunities for a single block.”
Sophomore Sarah Kushner has been a strong supporting hitter with 204 kills. Freshman Kaitlyn Prondzinski adds 130, redshirt freshman Nicole Lund 123 and senior Sydney Holt 88 while limited to 39 of 65 sets because of an early injury.
Senior Kendal Meier spearheads the defense with 330 digs. Jankiewicz has 189, Kushner 186 and Martin 179.
One of ISU’s MVC losses came to their first round tournament opponent. Indiana State bested the Redbirds, 25-22, 25-22, 20-25, 25-17, on Feb. 8 in Terre Haute, Ind.
“They earned the win and we were choppy,” said Johnson. “I’m excited to see that matchup now.”
That matchup will feature genuine crowd noise as well. A maximum of 2,400 spectators will be allowed admission to Redbird Arena.
“We’re so excited,” Jankiewicz said. “We know how Redbird can roar with fans. That’s a huge advantage for us.”
Contact Randy Reinhardt at (309) 820-3403. Follow him on Twitter: pg_reinhardt