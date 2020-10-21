Watch now: Illinois State announces search for new director of athletics

NORMAL – Illinois State expects to have a new director of athletics hired by early 2021.
ISU announced its executive search firm and its search committee to fill the position on Wednesday.
Current director of athletics Larry Lyons announced on Oct. 1 he will retire near the end of the calendar year. An ISU administrator for 33 years, Lyons has held the director of athletics job since May of 2013.
ISU is using the search firm Witt/Kieffer and the search committee will feature deputy director of athletics/senior women’s administrator Leanna Bordner, head softball coach Melinda Fischer and Andrea Coursey, a member of both the softball team and the student-athlete advisory council.
Witt/Kieffer was used by ISU in its search for a new provost last spring and has conducted searches for athletic directors at other universities, including a recent search at UCLA.
“I was pleased with the efforts of Witt/Kieffer in the provost search that resulted in a strong, diverse pool of candidates and the ultimate hiring of Dr. Aondover Tarhule,” said President Larry Dietz in university news release. “I expect Witt/Kieffer to similarly produce a strong, diverse pool of qualified candidates for the director of Athletics position at Illinois State.
A search committee has been appointed by Dietz to identify three or four individuals from the pool to put forward to him as finalists.
Brent Beggs, professor and director of the School of Kinesiology and Recreation and former chair of the Athletic Council, will serve as chair of the search committee.
Other members of the committee include Jana Albrecht (associate vice president for enrollment management), Sandy Cavi (assistant vice president for budgeting and planning), Doug Hatch (associate professor and char of Athletics Council), Levester Johnson (vice president for student affairs), Lindsay Vahl (director of alumni engagement-Chicagoland) and Pat Vickerman (vice president for university advancement).
The university release suggests “the search will take most of the fall semester with the goal of having a new director of athletics in place after the first of the year.”
