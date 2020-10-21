Watch now: Illinois State announces search for new director of athletics

NORMAL – Illinois State expects to have a new director of athletics hired by early 2021.

ISU announced its executive search firm and its search committee to fill the position on Wednesday.

Current director of athletics Larry Lyons announced on Oct. 1 he will retire near the end of the calendar year. An ISU administrator for 33 years, Lyons has held the director of athletics job since May of 2013.

ISU is using the search firm Witt/Kieffer and the search committee will feature deputy director of athletics/senior women’s administrator Leanna Bordner, head softball coach Melinda Fischer and Andrea Coursey, a member of both the softball team and the student-athlete advisory council.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Witt/Kieffer was used by ISU in its search for a new provost last spring and has conducted searches for athletic directors at other universities, including a recent search at UCLA.