Watch now: Illinois State baseball drops doubleheader to Indiana State

NORMAL — Staff aces Colton Johnson of Illinois State and Geremy Guerrero of Indiana State did not disappoint in the first game of a Missouri Valley Conference doubleheader Friday at Duffy Bass Field.
The Redbird defense did.
Johnson pitched around the first three ISU errors, but the fourth miscue did Johnson and the Redbirds in.
No. 23-ranked Indiana State scored three unearned runs in the sixth inning and upended ISU, 4-2. In the nightcap, the Redbirds struggled with another lefty starter sporting considerably less impressive credentials in a 6-1 loss.
ISU slipped to 11-17 overall and 3-3 in the MVC, while the Sycamores moved to 15-7 in their first conference action.
“The first game you got what you were looking for offensively. He (Guerrero) hadn’t given up more than a handful of runs all year,” ISU coach Steve Holm said. “We had one inning where we didn’t make enough plays, and that’s the ballgame right there. We gave them six extra outs that game and that one inning we gave them all three runs.”
Jordan Libman slugged the Redbirds to a quick start. After Tyson Hays singled with two outs, Libman launched a 428-foot home run to left-center field for a 2-0 ISU lead.
It was the first homer served up by Guerrero this season and snapped a string of 40⅓ innings without a long ball.
Johnson overcame infield throwing errors in the first, fourth and fifth innings.
A sixth inning passed ball and the drop of an accurate throw at first base cleared the path for three Sycamores runs. Seth Gergely’s two-out, two-run single to right field was the key hit of the uprising.
Guerrero, who entered the game with a 1.13 ERA, settled down after the first. The left-hander retired 12 straight Redbirds before departing after Ryan Cermak’s infield single with one out in the ninth.
While improving to 6-0, Guerrero allowed seven hits, struck out five and walked one. Connor Fenlong secured the final two outs for his fourth save.
Colin Wyman gave up one run – a Max Wright ninth-inning homer — and struck out three in three innings of relief for ISU.
In the seven-inning second game, Sycamores starter Tristan Weaver yielded just one run and five hits over six innings. Weaver, who struck out five and walked two, entered the proceedings with a 10.80 ERA in 13⅓ innings.
“It looked like we were going to get to him early. I thought we had some good swings and got some hits early,” said Holm. “Then he started landing his breaking ball for strike one and got us in between. From that point, our at-bats weren’t as good.”
Indiana State scored all its runs with two outs. Max Wright doubled and Dominic Cusumano singled him in against Redbird starter Jack Anderson in the first.
ISU matched that in the bottom of the frame when Libman singled home Jack Butler.
The Sycamores forged ahead 3-1 in the third on a two-run Brian Fuentes single, and made it 4-1 with Josue Urdaneta’s run-scoring single followed a Miguel Rivera double.
Indiana State bolstered its cushion to 6-1 with Aaron Beck’s two-run, fifth-inning homer.
Anderson gave up three earned runs in three innings and took the loss.
The series continues with a 3 p.m. game Saturday.
