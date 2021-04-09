Watch now: Illinois State baseball drops doubleheader to Indiana State

Johnson overcame infield throwing errors in the first, fourth and fifth innings.

A sixth inning passed ball and the drop of an accurate throw at first base cleared the path for three Sycamores runs. Seth Gergely’s two-out, two-run single to right field was the key hit of the uprising.

Guerrero, who entered the game with a 1.13 ERA, settled down after the first. The left-hander retired 12 straight Redbirds before departing after Ryan Cermak’s infield single with one out in the ninth.

While improving to 6-0, Guerrero allowed seven hits, struck out five and walked one. Connor Fenlong secured the final two outs for his fourth save.

Colin Wyman gave up one run – a Max Wright ninth-inning homer — and struck out three in three innings of relief for ISU.

In the seven-inning second game, Sycamores starter Tristan Weaver yielded just one run and five hits over six innings. Weaver, who struck out five and walked two, entered the proceedings with a 10.80 ERA in 13⅓ innings.

“It looked like we were going to get to him early. I thought we had some good swings and got some hits early,” said Holm. “Then he started landing his breaking ball for strike one and got us in between. From that point, our at-bats weren’t as good.”