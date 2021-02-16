Watch now: Illinois State baseball expecting successful season

Johnson, who was 2-2 with a 3.60 ERA and 37 strikeouts in 25 innings in 2020, has added a splitter and slider to his fastball and curve ball.

“Colton gives us a chance to go into anybody’s ballpark and match up on Friday,” said Holm. “It puts a lot of pressure on the other club when they know you’re going to run out an ace. He will be setting the tone every weekend.”

Other starters in four-game series are transfer right-hander Cameron Mabee, senior righty Jack Anderson and redshirt freshman Sean Sinisko. Mabee is the shortest of the Redbird starters at 6-foot-3.

“A couple guys have the chance to be that No. 2 that really propels teams like ourselves deep into the postseason,” said Holm.

Normal Community freshman Mason Burns and his 95 mph fastball could make their way into the ISU rotation. But to open the season, Holm wants Burns in the role Johnson filled in 2019.

That means Burns could enter midgame at a critical juncture, he could pitch several innings in long relief or he could be called upon to close a game.

“Early on, we would like to get his feet wet,” Holm said. “He will start out in the bullpen. If he jumps into the rotation, so be it.”