Watch now: Illinois State baseball expecting successful season

NORMAL — Illinois State baseball coach Steve Holm and Redbirds Colton Johnson and Joe Butler took part in a preseason news conference in January of 2020.
The season that followed lasted just 16 games before COVID-19 stopped the Redbirds in their tracks.
Holm, Johnson and Butler tried again Tuesday — this time over a Zoom conference with the media — with hopes of having a lengthier and more successful season.
“I didn’t think we would still be rolling these guys out,” Holm said. “A lot of things have happened the last 365 days, and we’re all ready to get back on the field. This team is older and more experienced, but so is everybody else. We shored up some of the holes we had in last year’s team.”
While the Redbirds were 7-9 against rugged early season competition in 2020, the last time Holm’s crew contested a complete schedule ISU went 36-26 and won two NCAA Tournament games before being eliminated by Louisville.
“It’s been tough. This is longer than all of us have gone without playing baseball,” Butler said. “It makes us even more hungry. We had a really successful fall. We don’t feel behind in any way.”
Butler, a senior who batted .319 with five home runs and 44 RBIs in 2019, will start in center field after previously being a regular in right field and at third base and shortstop.
“Joe is the guy who allowed us to put our best nine on the field,” Holm said. “Being able to maneuver around really helps us. He’s been willing to play wherever we needed him to. This team needs his presence in center field.”
Gunner Peterson, ISU’s top hitter in 2020 with a .364 mark, will lead off and play left field. “He has the potential to do serious damage," said Holm.
Jeremy Gaines and Jack Butler will both see action in right field after each hit over .300 in 2019.
Learn more about our PNC Achiever 👉 Jeremy Gaines— ISU Redbirds (@ISURedbirds) January 20, 2021
#BackTheBirds | @RedbirdBaseball | #PNCAchievers pic.twitter.com/y6SWmioxLw
First baseman Jake McCaw, a Normal Community High School product, seemed to find his power stroke in last summer’s Kernels Collegiate League.
“He’s grown a lot in the last year and a half,” said Holm, whose squad opens its season with a Saturday doubleheader against Belmont in Nashville, Tenn. “He’s got the strength now.”
Creighton transfer Nick Gile and Kyle Soberano will share second base with Aidan Huggins at shortstop and Ryan Cermak at third base.
ISU’s most highly ranked professional prospect among position players is catcher Hayden Jones, a Mississippi State transfer.
“Hayden is going to hit in front of Joe Butler. He’s got all the tools to play for a long time professionally,” Holm said. “He’s got a left-handed swing with tons of power and a tremendous arm behind the plate. He has a lot of accolades, but he hasn’t played a ton of college baseball.”
The Redbirds, who were picked to finish second in the Missouri Valley Conference behind Dallas Baptist by Baseball America, boast another solid catcher in Tyson Hays.
Handling the designated hitter chores is another veteran in Jordan Libman, a .299 hitter as a 2019 regular.
“Our lineup is looking really good this year from top to bottom. There are no easy outs,” said Joe Butler. “Even the guys off the bench have proven themselves to be really good college hitters. It will be a fun year to see everything we can do.”
Johnson is ISU’s “Friday night starter,” meaning he will be on the mound for the opener of each weekend series. The left-hander hopes to follow in the footsteps of Brent Headrick, the staff ace and MVC Pitcher of the Year in 2019.
“When Brent was here, I learned a lot from him. Once he hit conference, he was unreal that year,” Johnson said. “That instilled a little confidence in me. I’m prepared for the Friday night role. I know what I can do. I can repeat my mechanics a lot better. In turn, I have better command.”
Johnson, who was 2-2 with a 3.60 ERA and 37 strikeouts in 25 innings in 2020, has added a splitter and slider to his fastball and curve ball.
“Colton gives us a chance to go into anybody’s ballpark and match up on Friday,” said Holm. “It puts a lot of pressure on the other club when they know you’re going to run out an ace. He will be setting the tone every weekend.”
Other starters in four-game series are transfer right-hander Cameron Mabee, senior righty Jack Anderson and redshirt freshman Sean Sinisko. Mabee is the shortest of the Redbird starters at 6-foot-3.
“A couple guys have the chance to be that No. 2 that really propels teams like ourselves deep into the postseason,” said Holm.
Normal Community freshman Mason Burns and his 95 mph fastball could make their way into the ISU rotation. But to open the season, Holm wants Burns in the role Johnson filled in 2019.
That means Burns could enter midgame at a critical juncture, he could pitch several innings in long relief or he could be called upon to close a game.
“Early on, we would like to get his feet wet,” Holm said. “He will start out in the bullpen. If he jumps into the rotation, so be it.”
Sophomore right-hander Derek Salata staked his claim to the closer role in 2020 during 10⅓ scoreless innings with 11 strikeouts and only one walk.
The primary set up men are slated to be freshman righty Erik Kubiatowicz and sophomore lefty Jared Hart. Sophomore righty Garrett Witcher and freshman righty Jordan Lussier also are in the mix.
“We should definitely make less mistakes. We should be more mature,” said the Redbird coach. “Some of the slumps should get shortened. Overall, we should see more of an even keel team.”
Pantagraph reporter Randy Reinhardt's top five games
The 2010 WNIT bracket was kind to the Illinois State women’s basketball team.
The Illinois State baseball team had announced its presence in the NCAA Tournament’s Louisville Regional the previous day with 18 hits and 14 …
Of course, the Normal Community High School basketball team had a chance on March 17, 2015.
Arriving in Frisco, Texas., on Wednesday before Saturday’s FCS national championship game provided an illuminating perspective.
The 1996-97 Illinois Wesleyan basketball team carried the motivation of a heartbreaking national semifinal loss from the previous season, whil…
Contact Randy Reinhardt at (309) 820-3403. Follow him on Twitter: pg_reinhardt