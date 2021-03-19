Watch now: Illinois State baseball falls to No. 7 East Carolina in 11 innings

GREENVILLE, N.C. — Gunner Peterson's two-run double in the ninth inning brought the Illinois State baseball team into a tie, but seventh-ranked East Carolina earned a 4-3 victory in 11 innings on Friday.

ISU dropped to 5-10, while the Pirates improved to 14-3.

Jordan Libman's first-inning sacrifice fly drove in Aidan Huggins to give the Redbirds a 1-0 lead.

Thomas Francisco accounted for the first three East Carolina runs with a two-run home run in the first inning and a solo shot in the sixth.

Peterson's clutch double brought home Jack Butler and Tyson Hays.

Seth Caddell's single knocked in the winning run in the 11th.

ISU starter Colton Johnson allowed three runs over seven innings, striking out nine and walking none.

Reliever Colin Wyman took the loss despite six strikeouts and one walk in 3⅓ innings.

