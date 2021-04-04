Watch now: Illinois State baseball outslugs Southern Illinois

CARBONDALE — The Illinois State baseball team built a sizeable lead Saturday and needed it in a 14-11 Missouri Valley Conference victory over Southern Illinois.

ISU led 13-4 in the seventh inning but used that cushion to survive SIU scoring three in the bottom of the seventh and four in the ninth.

The Redbirds (11-15 overall) took their first MVC series of the season 3-1. The Salukis (20-6, 4-4) have lost five of six since a 19-1 start.

“What a series by our guys. We did a great job of keeping the pedal to the metal all weekend," ISU coach Steve Holm said. "With these four-game series, there will inevitably be a slugfest or two and our guys kept slugging.

"We had multiple guys swing it well, but Jordan Libman and Tyson Hays made it tough on their pitchers in the middle of our order.”

On Sunday, the Redbirds received three hits and three RBIs from Jack Butler and two hits and three RBIs from Jake McCaw.

Hays and Ryan Cermak chipped in three hits apiece as ISU battered eight SIU pitchers for 15 hits.

Saluki JT Weber blasted two home runs and totaled eight RBIs.