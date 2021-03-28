Watch now: Illinois State baseball splits with Arkansas State

NORMAL — Two key hits from Ryan Cermak provided the Illinois State baseball team exactly what it needed Sunday at Duffy Bass Field.
Cermak's two-run triple in the fifth and two-run home run in the seventh allowed the Redbirds to edge Arkansas State, 10-9.
In the second game, Arkansas State pounded out 19 hits off nine ISU pitchers in a 13-6 triumph.
The opener had been suspended Saturday in the fourth inning with the score tied at 2-all.
The Redbirds (7-14) snapped that tie with a three-run fifth. Aidan Huggins scored on an error and Cermak's triple to left field chased home Jordan Libman and Jack Butler.
ISU added a sixth-inning tally when Kyle Soberano crossed the plate on a wild pitch, and Cermak's two-run home run to left field was part of a three-run seventh that boosted the Redbird advantage to 9-2.
“Ryan the last four weekends it seems like has put together some pretty good weekends,” ISU coach Steve Holm said. “He’s got a chance to be pretty good going forward. It’s good to see him swinging the bat so well.”
Arkansas State (5-14) closed to within a run with a six-run eighth capped by a Drew Tipton grand slam.
Libman's 414-foot solo blast to center field in the bottom of the eighth proved to be valuable insurance.
The Red Wolves scored once in the ninth before Derek Salata recorded the final out for his second save.
Freshman Mason Burns relieved in the fifth and was the winning pitcher.
In the nightcap, ISU capitalized on three Arkansas State walks in a four-run fifth.
Cermak's sacrifice fly chased in Butler before Hayden Jones unleashed a three-run homer to right field scoring Tyson Hays and Libman ahead of him for a 6-3 Redbird margin.
BOMBS AWAY! 💣🔥@Mr_Jonesey24 blasts one 395 feet out to right-center and the 'Birds take the lead!— Illinois State Baseball (@RedbirdBaseball) March 28, 2021
End of 5 | ASU 3, ISU 6#REDBIRDbaseball // #BackTheBirds pic.twitter.com/VhRkAfd6x4
The Wolves tied it in the sixth. Jaylon DeShazer's two-run homer was part of a three-run uprising.
Arkansas State surged ahead 8-6 in the seventh on RBI singles from Drew Tipton and Liam Hicks.
“When you got five innings out of the bullpen in game one and then have to go get (starter) Sean (Sinisko) early it makes it tough,” said Holm. “We needed seven more innings out of the bullpen and had to put guys in spots they were not accustomed to. You’re not going to win a lot of those situations.”
The Wolves received a two-run blast from Hicks in a five-run ninth.
Sinisko walked four and allowed three earned runs in 1⅔ innings.
Libman finished his day with seven walks and a home run at the plate.
