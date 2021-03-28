Watch now: Illinois State baseball splits with Arkansas State

The Red Wolves scored once in the ninth before Derek Salata recorded the final out for his second save.

Freshman Mason Burns relieved in the fifth and was the winning pitcher.

In the nightcap, ISU capitalized on three Arkansas State walks in a four-run fifth.

Cermak's sacrifice fly chased in Butler before Hayden Jones unleashed a three-run homer to right field scoring Tyson Hays and Libman ahead of him for a 6-3 Redbird margin.

The Wolves tied it in the sixth. Jaylon DeShazer's two-run homer was part of a three-run uprising.

Arkansas State surged ahead 8-6 in the seventh on RBI singles from Drew Tipton and Liam Hicks.

“When you got five innings out of the bullpen in game one and then have to go get (starter) Sean (Sinisko) early it makes it tough,” said Holm. “We needed seven more innings out of the bullpen and had to put guys in spots they were not accustomed to. You’re not going to win a lot of those situations.”

The Wolves received a two-run blast from Hicks in a five-run ninth.

Sinisko walked four and allowed three earned runs in 1⅔ innings.

Libman finished his day with seven walks and a home run at the plate.

Contact Randy Reinhardt at (309) 820-3403. Follow him on Twitter: pg_reinhardt

