Watch now: Illinois State baseball sweeps two from Missouri State

Redbird starter Jordan Lussier pitched into the sixth, allowing two earned runs with three walks and two strikeouts.

“I thought Lussier did a great job. He did not command his breaking ball, and that’s his best pitch,” said Holm. “He was able to go change up just enough to keep them in between a little bit. It was not the sharpest he’s been, but he battled extremely well.”

ISU scored twice in the first as Jordan Libman ripped a leadoff double into the right-field corner and came home on a McCaw single. McCaw moved up on a Hays single and scored as Jack Butler’s ground ball to first base was misplayed for an error.

Joe Butler crossed the plate with the third Redbird run in the fourth. After walking with two outs, Butler scored on a Kyle Soberano double to left-center.

Other than while scoring a third-inning run, Missouri State (16-22, 6-13) did not advance a runner past first base in the nightcap against Sinisko (5-5). The third-year freshman left-hander recorded two of his six strikeouts in the ninth inning to complete a 117-pitch gem.