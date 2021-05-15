Watch now: Illinois State baseball sweeps two from Missouri State

NORMAL — Illinois State cleanup hitter Tyson Hays laid down a two-strike bunt, Jake McCaw carried home the winning run and Redbirds third base coach Wally Crancer was credited with an RCI.
“There’s an RBI, but sometimes we call them RCIs when you have a run coached in,” said ISU head coach Steve Holm. “I gave him an RCI. He (Hays) bunted a wet ball, he (Missouri State pitcher Trey Ziegenbein) throws it away so an RCI for Wally.”
That series of events in a light rain gave the Redbirds a 4-3 walk-off win in game one of a Missouri Valley Conference doubleheader Saturday at Duffy Bass Field.
ISU swept the doubleheader with a 3-1 win in the nightcap behind the complete-game pitching of Sean Sinisko.
The Redbirds (21-29, 11-12 in the MVC) shoot for the four-game series sweep Sunday at 1 p.m.
With McCaw starting on second base in the eighth inning of the scheduled seven-inning opener, Crancer kept the bunt on after Hays bunted foul twice. Hays then placed a 1-2 offering from Ziegenbein down the third-base line.
The Bears’ reliever grabbed the ball but threw wildly to first base allowing McCaw to cross the plate with the game-winning tally.
“It was a really good bunt with two strikes,” McCaw said. “I was rounding third and Wally said ‘watch the throw, watch the throw.’ From there, it was a pretty easy score.”
Holm felt the opener was won in the top of the seventh with the sparkling defense of center fielder Ryan Cermak and left fielder Joe Butler.
First, Cermak tracked down a Walker Jenkins drive in left-center field, leaping over Butler while snaring the baseball.
Cermak then sprinted in for a shoestring catch of a Jack Duffy liner. Capping the half inning, Butler hustled in to make a diving grab of a ball off the bat of Cam Cratic.
“We stole three hits, a couple extra base hits,” Holm said. “Ultimately, that gave us a chance to win it.”
ISU reliever Colin Wyman stranded Missouri State’s runner placed at second to start the eighth by striking out Grant Wood with two outs. Wyman (1-3) worked three hitless innings and fanned three to pick up the victory.
Redbird starter Jordan Lussier pitched into the sixth, allowing two earned runs with three walks and two strikeouts.
“I thought Lussier did a great job. He did not command his breaking ball, and that’s his best pitch,” said Holm. “He was able to go change up just enough to keep them in between a little bit. It was not the sharpest he’s been, but he battled extremely well.”
ISU scored twice in the first as Jordan Libman ripped a leadoff double into the right-field corner and came home on a McCaw single. McCaw moved up on a Hays single and scored as Jack Butler’s ground ball to first base was misplayed for an error.
Joe Butler crossed the plate with the third Redbird run in the fourth. After walking with two outs, Butler scored on a Kyle Soberano double to left-center.
Other than while scoring a third-inning run, Missouri State (16-22, 6-13) did not advance a runner past first base in the nightcap against Sinisko (5-5). The third-year freshman left-hander recorded two of his six strikeouts in the ninth inning to complete a 117-pitch gem.
“I was feeling great. It was definitely the motivation of trying to complete the game and clinch the series,” Sinisko said. “I felt really good with all three of my pitches. I felt like I could command them all through the game.”
Sinisko was at 105 pitches through eight innings, but Holm sent his starter back out for the ninth.
“He asked to stay in,” said the ISU coach. “He’s got such an easy arm action and clean mechanics, he’s a guy you’re willing to extend a little bit. He didn't have any stressful innings per se. He wasn’t going to want to come out so we rode him.”
Libman walked to begin the ISU first. After a McCaw single, Hays’ single brought home Libman. McCaw scored the second run on a Cermak single.
McCaw’s 109-mph exit velocity home run to right field handed ISU a 3-1 lead in the sixth.
This @JakeMccaw HR was 109 MPH off the bat
378-foot 💣
📺 | (ESPN3) https://t.co/TLUt6w931U
End of 6 | ILS 3, MSU 1#REDBIRDbaseball // #BackTheBirds pic.twitter.com/uq4uN7o7jE
“I’ve been feeling pretty comfortable at the plate and getting pitches to hit,” McCaw said. “We’re putting good team at-bats together. We’re headed in the right direction for sure.”
