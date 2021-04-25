Watch now: Illinois State baseball takes 2 from Evansville

NORMAL — Ryan Cermak stomped on home plate and literally bounced back to the Illinois State dugout.
After a humbling 12-0 loss to Evansville on Friday, putting the Redbirds on top with a second-inning solo home run just inside the left-field foul pole merited a celebration.
.@RyanCermak home run and we've got the lead!— Illinois State Baseball (@RedbirdBaseball) April 24, 2021
Cermak added a sacrifice fly and a double to spark the ISU offense, and Jordan Lussier turned in six solid innings on the mound as the Redbirds downed the Purple Aces, 6-3, Saturday in the first game of a Missouri Valley Conference doubleheader at Duffy Bass Field.
“It’s key for us to score first. Cermak wrapping that around the pole helped us,” ISU coach Steve Holm said. “You’ve seen it with our team. They score first and you start seeing a little bit more aggressive play out of them.”
The Redbirds also seized the nightcap, 8-7, to hike their records to 15-22 overall and 6-5 in the MVC.
ISU surpassed its Friday total of four hits over nine innings in the third on Saturday.
Jordan Libman led off the third with a single, Jake McCaw’s second hit was a one-out single and a Tyson Hays hit to left field drove in Libman.
Jack Butler singled home McCaw, and Hays sprinted home as Evansville right fielder Troy Beilsmith made a running catch of a fly ball in foul territory.
The Aces reached Lussier for a fourth-inning tally as Tanner Craig’s single knocked in Beilsmith and another in the sixth when Danny Borgstrom doubled and came home on a Mark Shallenberger single.
The Redbirds tacked on a pair of sixth-inning runs on consecutive hits from Cermak, Joe Butler, Nick Gile and Luke Cheng.
Lussier allowed eight hits, walked one and struck out five while working six of the contest’s seven innings. The freshman right-hander from Winnipeg, Manitoba, hiked his record to 5-2 and lowered his ERA to 4.12.
“He’s been pretty good at this all year, especially after a loss,” Holm said. “He came out throwing strikes and literally kept them off balance pretty well.”
Derek Salata surrendered a run-scoring triple from Beilsmith in the seventh before closing out the win.
Evansville starter Caleb Reinhardt (1-3) was charged with six earned runs in 5⅔ innings.
In game two, Cermak and Jack Butler both homered as the Redbirds led 5-0 and trailed 6-5 before escaping with the win.
Evansville (20-17, 5-9) took a 6-5 edge with a five-run fifth, but ISU responded with two in the bottom of the inning on run-scoring singles from Joe Butler and Gile.
“Those are things this particular team has not dealt well with, when somebody hits you right in the mouth,” Holm said. “We sit there stunned and you look up in the ninth and you’re chasing one or two (runs). It was great to see us respond.”
McCaw became the first Redbird with four hits in a game this season. Jack Butler drove in three with Cermak and Joe Butler chipping in two RBIs apiece.
Colin Wyman allowed one run over four innings his first college start for ISU.
Reliever Jared Hart (1-0) was the winner. Erik Kubiatowicz worked the final two innings for his second save and recorded the final out in the ninth with the tying run on second base.
The series concludes Sunday with first pitch scheduled for 1 p.m.
