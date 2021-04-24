Watch now: Illinois State baseball takes two from Evansville

Jack Butler singled home McCaw, and Hays sprinted home as Evansville right fielder Troy Beilsmith made a running catch of a fly ball in foul territory.

The Aces reached Lussier for a fourth-inning tally as Tanner Craig’s single knocked in Beilsmith and another in the sixth when Danny Borgstrom doubled and came home on a Mark Shallenberger single.

The Redbirds tacked on a pair of sixth-inning runs on consecutive hits from Cermak, Joe Butler, Nick Gile and Luke Cheng.

Lussier allowed eight hits, walked one and struck out five while working six of the contest’s seven innings. The freshman right-hander from Winnipeg, Manitoba, hiked his record to 5-2 and lowered his ERA to 4.12.

“He’s been pretty good at this all year, especially after a loss,” Holm said. “He came out throwing strikes and literally kept them off balance pretty well.”

Derek Salata surrendered a run-scoring triple from Beilsmith in the seventh before closing out the win.

Evansville starter Caleb Reinhardt (1-3) was charged with six earned runs in 5⅔ innings.

In game two, Cermak and Jack Butler both homered as the Redbirds led 5-0 and trailed 6-5 before escaping with the win.