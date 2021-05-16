Watch now: Illinois State baseball team's offense falls short in series-ending loss to Missouri State

“Obviously, he’s locked in,” Holm said. “He’s a very diligent person in anything he does. Give him credit. As comfortable as he’s been, he’s not swinging for the fences. He’s been very diligent in taking the base hit the other way and not trying to do too much.”

ISU pushed across its lone run in the second.

Jack Butler singled, Ryan Cermak walked and Kyle Soberano’s single loaded the bases. A one-out walk to Nick Gile forced home Butler.

The Redbirds were denied more damage when Jordan Libman bounced into a fielder’s choice with Cermak forced out at home and Aidan Huggins struck out.

Missouri State (17-22, 7-13) reached ISU starter Jack Anderson for a tally in the third on singles from Drake Baldwin, Mason Hull and Cam Cratic.

The Bears grabbed a 2-1 lead with two outs in the seventh when Blake Mozley’s single drove home Hull.

“It came down to that one hit. They got it and we didn’t. That was the ballgame,” said Holm. “We didn’t get some of our bunts down. That hurt as well.”

Anderson (2-4) departed after 6⅔ innings having allowed two earned runs. The right-hander walked one and struck out four.