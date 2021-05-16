Watch now: Illinois State baseball team's offense falls short in series-ending loss to Missouri State

NORMAL — Illinois State’s “just enough” offensive attack discovered exactly what was insufficient to defeat Missouri State on Sunday at Duffy Bass Field.
After requiring a mere 11 runs to defeat the Bears three times in the Missouri Valley Conference baseball series on Friday and Saturday, the Redbirds dropped a 2-1 decision.
ISU put its leadoff batter on base in each of the final four innings. But the clutch hit eluded the Redbirds, who slipped to 21-30 overall and 11-13 in the MVC.
“You never know what to expect,” said ISU coach Steve Holm, whose team prevailed in the first three games 4-2, 4-3 and 3-1. “That’s more how we would like to play with pitching and defense. We didn’t walk many and we attacked the strike zone. And we played much better defense than we played earlier in the year.”
First baseman Jake McCaw continued his sizzling work in the batter’s box with half of ISU’s six hits and sports a gaudy .508 average over his last 65 at-bats. Yet McCaw was stranded each time after a first-inning triple, a sixth-inning single and an eighth-inning double.
“Obviously, he’s locked in,” Holm said. “He’s a very diligent person in anything he does. Give him credit. As comfortable as he’s been, he’s not swinging for the fences. He’s been very diligent in taking the base hit the other way and not trying to do too much.”
ISU pushed across its lone run in the second.
Jack Butler singled, Ryan Cermak walked and Kyle Soberano’s single loaded the bases. A one-out walk to Nick Gile forced home Butler.
The Redbirds were denied more damage when Jordan Libman bounced into a fielder’s choice with Cermak forced out at home and Aidan Huggins struck out.
Missouri State (17-22, 7-13) reached ISU starter Jack Anderson for a tally in the third on singles from Drake Baldwin, Mason Hull and Cam Cratic.
The Bears grabbed a 2-1 lead with two outs in the seventh when Blake Mozley’s single drove home Hull.
“It came down to that one hit. They got it and we didn’t. That was the ballgame,” said Holm. “We didn’t get some of our bunts down. That hurt as well.”
Anderson (2-4) departed after 6⅔ innings having allowed two earned runs. The right-hander walked one and struck out four.
“Jack made some big pitches and got out of some jams,” Holm said. “He’s been significantly improved over his last few outings. I hope he carries that over into the postseason.”
Missouri State starter Jared Viertel (1-5) fanned four and issued two walks over six innings.
The Bears then turned to rubber-armed reliever Trey Ziegenbein for the next two frames. Ziegenbein, who took the loss in the first game Saturday, had thrown 27 pitches Friday and 23 on Saturday but held the Redbirds scoreless.
Hayden Juenger whiffed two ISU batters in the ninth to notch his fourth save.
