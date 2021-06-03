Watch now: Illinois State basketball adds 6-10 transfer Liam McChesney

NORMAL — Liam McChesney, a 6-foot-10 forward, is transferring to Illinois State from Utah State after signing a financial aid agreement to play for the Redbirds basketball team next season.

McChesney will have four seasons of eligibility at ISU.

“Liam is a very skilled forward that can play and can guard multiple positions. Liam came to college at a very young age and got hurt last year while playing on a high-level team,” ISU coach Dan Muller said.

“He has been well-coached for the last couple of years, and I believe he is going to have the ability to come in and help us right away.”

The Prince Rupert, British Columbia, Canada, native spent two seasons at Utah State, sitting out the first as a redshirt.

He played in three games in 2020-21 before suffering a season-ending leg injury. In those three games, the 185-pound McChesney totaled two points three rebounds and a steal.

“One of my assistants, Brian Jones, worked with one of the assistants at Utah State who is really close to the kid,” Muller said. “That’s how we first heard of him. We had to get some practice film because he didn’t play much last year. And we talked to a bunch of coaches on their staff.”

A three-star recruit out of high school by 247 sports, he was the top high school college prospect in Canada as a senior, the 31st best power forward in his class, and 178th best overall prospect in his high school class.

“He’s more of an outside in guy than inside out. He’s more of a perimeter player,” said Muller. “He has a good skill set, he moves his feet great, he has good length and athleticism.”

× Please log in to keep reading. {{featured_button_text}} Enjoy unlimited articles at one of our lowest prices ever.

Listed at 185 pounds on last season’s Utah State roster, McChesney needs to add weight and strength but not with the idea of transforming into a post player, according to Muller.

“Our goal is for him to gain whatever weight helps him be the best player possible,” Muller said. “He has the combination of size and skill set that is different from anything we have.”

McChesney played for Charles Hays Secondary School and averaged 35 points and eight assists during his senior season. He helped the squad to the provincial championship, earning MVP honors along the way. In the championship game McChesney scored 25 points with 13 rebounds and four blocked shots.

A year earlier he averaged 30 points, 14 rebounds, and five assists. Before his junior season he competed with the British Columbia squad in the 2017 Canada Games, helping BC to a fourth-place finish in the 12-team field.

The then-15-year old had eight blocked shots over his five games, while scoring 38 points on 14-of-24 shooting from the field.

He was a member of the 2017 Canadian U17 National Team and was a member of the pool for the same team a year earlier after his sophomore year in high school.

McChesney is the fourth transfer added to the Redbird roster this offseason, joining 6-11 Ryan Schmitt from Des Moines Area Community College, 5-10 Mark Freeman from Tennessee State and 6-7 Kendall Lewis from Appalachian State.

“As of now, the book is closed on the ‘20-21 recruiting class,” said Muller. “We are full on scholarships.”

June 1 marked the end of the NCAA-mandated recruiting dead period. Recruits are now allowed to visit campus, and coaches are allowed to see recruits play in person.

“We get to see human beings face to face. It’s a wonderful thing,” Muller said. “We’ve got guys coming into town next week. I can’t wait.”

Contact Randy Reinhardt at (309) 820-3403. Follow him on Twitter: pg_reinhardt

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.