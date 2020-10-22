Watch now: Illinois State basketball player tests positive for COVID-19; eight players in quarantine

ISU will hold what amounts to individual workouts every other day for those available until Nov. 2 when the quarantine will end. The unidentified player who tested positive will be out longer while underdoing heart tests before being cleared to resume to practice.

Teams can have 30 practices in the 42 days leading up to the season opener. So the Redbirds will backload some of their practices for the period from Nov. 2-24 to have everyone available.

ISU isn't the only team in the country affected by COVID-19 in the last week. Marquette, Toledo, North Carolina A&T and UNC Greensboro also have had positive tests alter their practice schedules.

Muller isn't worried just about the conditioning of his quarantined players during the lost time.

"It's completely unhealthy mentally," he said. "I'm not questioning the rules or the guidelines, but it's a huge concern for mental health and student-athletes sitting in your apartment for 11-12 days. Then you return to full competition as a Division I athlete and health-wise it's an issue also. You have to figure it out and navigate when they're back, but certainly it's not ideal."

While Muller admitted the latest news will set back the Redbirds, he is confident "we'll have enough time to figure things out."