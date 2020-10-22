Watch now: Illinois State basketball player tests positive for COVID-19; eight players in quarantine

NORMAL — Just when things were starting to seem somewhat routine for Illinois State's basketball team, the real world rocked the Redbirds.
ISU head coach Dan Muller said Wednesday that a Redbird player tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday. That has forced eight ISU players into quarantine for 14 days per NCAA regulations.
Seven Redbird players are in a 90-day window where they tested positive before and are still allowed to practice. But it's difficult to practice with just seven players (walk-on Malcolm Miller has been out the last month with a medical issue). The Redbirds began official practice on Oct. 14.
ICYMI, #REDBIRDhoops opened practice this week. Check out the sights and sounds from the opening 🏀 practice! pic.twitter.com/zej34gSpoe— Redbird Men's Basketball (@Redbird_MBB) October 17, 2020
"It's a little bit of adversity early in the season," said Muller. "We got five practices in as a team before that. You can tell you're behind missing summer and having a couple breaks, and things are different. We were behind where we would normally be for the first practices of the year based on what we put in and understanding how we play, but we were working towards that and had five good days of putting things in."
Muller has rearranged the practice schedule with an eye toward opening the season in a multi-team event on Nov. 25 in Lincoln, Neb.
ISU will hold what amounts to individual workouts every other day for those available until Nov. 2 when the quarantine will end. The unidentified player who tested positive will be out longer while underdoing heart tests before being cleared to resume to practice.
Teams can have 30 practices in the 42 days leading up to the season opener. So the Redbirds will backload some of their practices for the period from Nov. 2-24 to have everyone available.
ISU isn't the only team in the country affected by COVID-19 in the last week. Marquette, Toledo, North Carolina A&T and UNC Greensboro also have had positive tests alter their practice schedules.
Muller isn't worried just about the conditioning of his quarantined players during the lost time.
"It's completely unhealthy mentally," he said. "I'm not questioning the rules or the guidelines, but it's a huge concern for mental health and student-athletes sitting in your apartment for 11-12 days. Then you return to full competition as a Division I athlete and health-wise it's an issue also. You have to figure it out and navigate when they're back, but certainly it's not ideal."
While Muller admitted the latest news will set back the Redbirds, he is confident "we'll have enough time to figure things out."
"Will we be as good on the 25th as we would be if this didn't happen? Certainly not," he said. "But it's not like this is happening and you play the next week. Hopefully we'll have 2½-3 weeks to get ready for a game. It might be a rough start for us because of that.
"You sit out 12-13 days, forget picking up where you left off. You're starting over."
With eight scholarship players who have never played for ISU, including four freshmen, the Redbirds needed the six weeks of official practices to sort things out. ISU, coming off a 10-21 season, was picked to finish ninth in last week's Missouri Valley Conference preseason poll.
Muller said there are four players he "trusts" right now in senior forward Keith Fisher III, junior guard Josiah Strong and sophomore guards DJ Horne and Antonio Reeves.
Finding the rest of the rotation has been curtailed for the next two weeks.
"The other guys are talented and could give us great depth we need this year, but who is going to step up and set themselves apart and really put themselves in the top eight or nine?" said Muller. "You need depth for quarantining and sickness and that's one thing, but to play 12 guys you can't do that.
"That's what I was looking forward to in practice, figuring out the other four or five guys that are going to be consistent. We do have lots of candidates and guys with size and guys who can shoot it. We have a really good depth of options, but it's a matter of can we get guys who can separate themselves and show the coaches that they can be counted on every day and every game night."
Muller said there is still work to be done before ISU is able to release its nonconference schedule. He said an opponent the Redbirds had a contract with was forced to cancel when its league added two more conference games.
"As soon as you think you're close things change," said Muller. "I thought things would be done right around now, but there's too many moving parts still. We don't know who we're playing yet."
Contact Jim Benson at (309) 820-3404. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_benson
