Watch now: Illinois State basketball team getting close to full strength for practice

"My plan before we stopped playing was to start making a depth chart this week and very soon start getting your top five together," said Muller. "When you have eight guys out two weeks or more that sets that back.

"But in the end, we have what we have and can't control it. We have to be ready to compete when it's time to go. But you could see zones or actions you haven't practiced against much. I don't even know who we're playing yet."

No schedule has been released for the multi-team event in Nebraska which includes ISU. Oklahoma State reportedly pulled out this week. Other teams that have been linked to the event include LSU, Nevada, Cleveland State, Western Kentucky, South Florida, Colorado State, Saint Louis and Northern Iowa, a Missouri Valley Conference member with ISU who wouldn't play the Redbirds there.

ISU is expected to play two games in that MTE and another pair of nonconference games in Liincoln.

Muller said ISU is still working on the rest of its nonconference schedule. Right now, the Redbirds only have two games set. Chicago State announced Thursday that it will be playing Dec. 15 at Redbird Arena.