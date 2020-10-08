Watch now: Illinois State basketball team getting ready for grind with official practice starting Wednesday

Muller has been debating whether to petition the NCAA for a waiver to give Chatman immediate eligibility this season instead of sitting out a year. The NCAA has been granting waivers recently like it was giving out Halloween candy.

"As I've thought about it more the last couple weeks we'll probably try to get the waiver right now, but that doesn't mean he's going to play (this season)," said Muller, knowing senior forward Keith Fisher III will graduate after this season in the same power forward spot as Chatman. "You don't want to use a year now if you didn't think he was going to play a lot."

Chatman and his teammates better expect an emphasis on defense early in official practices.

The Redbirds' defense has steadily declined in the last three seasons after sharing the Missouri Valley Conference regular-season title and winning a school-record 28 games in the 2016-17 season. Last season, ISU allowed opponents to shoot 44.4% from the field and 35.0% on 3-pointers with a rebounding margin of minus 1.6 while allowing 70.0 points.

"I've really been disappointed in the job our program, team and I have done defensively," said Muller. "We had a long stretch where we were really good defensively here and we've played bad defense over the last few years at times. That's not who we are.