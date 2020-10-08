Watch now: Illinois State basketball team getting ready for grind with official practice starting Wednesday

NORMAL — Come Wednesday, Illinois State will join Division I basketball teams around the country in starting official practice six weeks ahead of November 25 season openers.
It might be the longest six weeks of players' lives. Yet after what everyone has been through, there shouldn't be much complaining.
There won't be any scrimmages, exhibitions or fan-friendly get togethers — such as ISU's HoopFest — to break things up before the ball is thrown up in a real game. Instead, for the Redbirds it will be practicing hard for 2½ hours five days a week.
"Six weeks of straight practice without being able to play in front of the fans and without playing an opponent, it's going to take some creativity to make sure you don't wear your guys out mentally," said ISU head coach Dan Muller.
Coaches have been feverishly trying to piece together schedules in this COVID-19 season while attempting to keep their teams safe and healthy and minimize travel. Muller believes ISU could be able to release its schedule within a week.
Muller said the Redbirds will start by heading to Lincoln, Nebraska, and be in a "bubble" there for four games. Two will come in a multi-team event (MTE) with another two after that.
"I don't think we'll play the full nine (nonconference) games anyway (allowed by the NCAA), the way the schedule is looking," he said. "Regardless of that I know we're going to Nebraska to play four games. I just don't know who we're playing and not positive who we're playing after that. We're still working on keeping some of the games we had on the schedule."
Redbird sophomore point guard DJ Horne is just glad to be playing.
ISU endured a couple stops once school began because of COVID-19 cases on the team. Muller said there hasn't been any positive cases in a couple weeks, and the Redbirds have used the four extra hours the NCAA gave teams the last three weeks to their advantage.
"The two weeks here or there where we would have to go in quarantine and not do anything makes you sit back and think it would be crazy if we couldn't play basketball again," said Horne.
"Just the fact they're trying to make the right protocols for us to be able to play, I appreciate it all."
With seven scholarship newcomers joining five returning players from last season's disappointing 10-21 record, Muller said there has been a lot of teaching going on the last couple weeks. The Redbirds have gathered at 6:30 a.m. three days a week.
"We call it installation," said Muller. "It's not really full speed and we've put in a handful of plays. We've put in our 2-3 zone, our 2-2-1 and introduced a lot of our philosophies on how we're going to play without taxing their bodies."
There also have been individual and team workouts in the afternoons. Muller said they've used about seven hours on the court per week with another five hours going to strength training and conditioning.
"The toughest thing is the newcomers missed a full summer and that summer is critical," said Muller. "You take the fact we have seven newcomers and a couple really good walk-ons in that mix, and those guys missed a month-and-a-half of the summer we normally have that makes it harder. With that being said, we have some mature newcomers."
That group includes guard Josiah Strong, who played his freshman year at Navy before transferring to Iowa Western Community College, along with front-court players Dusan Mahorcic and Alex Kotov. The Redbirds also have three freshmen in point guard Howard Fleming Jr., wing Emon Washington and forward Alston Andrews, along with 6-8 junior transfer Sy Chatman from the University of Massachusetts.
Muller has been debating whether to petition the NCAA for a waiver to give Chatman immediate eligibility this season instead of sitting out a year. The NCAA has been granting waivers recently like it was giving out Halloween candy.
"As I've thought about it more the last couple weeks we'll probably try to get the waiver right now, but that doesn't mean he's going to play (this season)," said Muller, knowing senior forward Keith Fisher III will graduate after this season in the same power forward spot as Chatman. "You don't want to use a year now if you didn't think he was going to play a lot."
Chatman and his teammates better expect an emphasis on defense early in official practices.
The Redbirds' defense has steadily declined in the last three seasons after sharing the Missouri Valley Conference regular-season title and winning a school-record 28 games in the 2016-17 season. Last season, ISU allowed opponents to shoot 44.4% from the field and 35.0% on 3-pointers with a rebounding margin of minus 1.6 while allowing 70.0 points.
"I've really been disappointed in the job our program, team and I have done defensively," said Muller. "We had a long stretch where we were really good defensively here and we've played bad defense over the last few years at times. That's not who we are.
"Making sure our returners are the ones who are leading with their voices and making the newcomers understand how critical it is defensively is the first thing you have to do, and then you have to teach them. But getting the buy-in right now is what we're trying to do."
Delight in white
Contact Jim Benson at (309) 820-3404. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_benson
