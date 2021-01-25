Watch now: Illinois State blocks Bradley from start en route to victory in MVC volleyball opener

Illinois State finishes off 3-set win over Bradley to break 3-match victory streak by Braves in Interstate 74 rivalry. pic.twitter.com/AWavygvnuO— Jim Benson (@Pg_Benson) January 26, 2021
NORMAL — The game's first point should have been a clue to Bradley.
Illinois State's Nicole Lund and Kaitlyn Prondzinski, high school friends and former club teammates from Rochester, Minn., were going to be at the net all night waiting for the Braves.
Lund and Prondzinski blocked Bradley star Hannah Thompson's first kill attempt. That set the tone as the Redbirds used 13 blocks to register a 25-20, 25-18, 25-17 victory over the Braves in the Missouri Valley Conference opener at Redbird Arena between the Interstate 74 rivals.
"It's super important to have that high energy coming out at the beginning of the match, especially when we have great celebration moments it keeps our momentum going the entire match," said Lund, a 6-foot-1 redshirt freshman. "As we got those going in the beginning it kept us going throughout the match."
ISU used the momentum from Saturday's five-set upset victory over No. 20-ranked Marquette to improve to 2-1 ahead of nonconference matches Friday and Saturday at home against Cincinnati.
Lund, who played five matches last season before being sidelined by a concussion, recorded 10 blocks, including two solos. Prondzinski, a 6-foot true freshman outside hitter, had six blocks as the Redbirds held Bradley to an .066 hitting percentage.
ISU head coach Leah Johnson said the Redbirds began recruiting Prondzinski hard after they had gotten a commitment from Lund.
"That was absolutely a tandem (Monday)," said Johnson. "Their relationship runs deeper than the last six months (at ISU). They have a different rapport, and I appreciate that."
Lund agrees she and Prondzinski share a special bond.
"The comfort level blocking next to her is really amazing," said Lund. "We've been working on it really well throughout practice. You have to have that comfort to be able to trust her that she's going to set up that block, and we have that together."
Kaylee Martin's 10 kills and Sydney Holt's eight helped ISU to a .212 hitting percentage. Stef Jankiewiciz contributed 27 assists, 12 digs and four kills, while Sarah Kushner had 12 digs and six kills. Another freshman, Jessica D'Ambrose, had two of ISU's six service aces.
Bradley was playing its season opener. Johnson said the Redbirds didn't necessarily enjoy all the advantages after splitting a pair of matches with Marquette.
"They had full scout film. They have eight sets, and we played almost every point of every set" against Marquette, said Johnson. "We're coming in with one day rest which, after that long match (Saturday) at that high level, we're still tired.
"The advantage was we had a little more flow on our side of the net, but the disadvantage was you could tell they had a plan for us and we had not seen them yet. There were a lot of new players on their side of the net and we could only prep for a couple people."
The first set was tied at 18-all before Lund's block gave the Redbirds a lead they wouldn't relinquish. Lund and Prondzinski combined for another block to put ISU ahead, 22-18, and Bradley couldn't recover.
"Our blocking was great," said Holt. "It also starts from our block setup which comes from our pins. Nicole did a great job closing that block and pressing low. We were shutting them down tonight. It was really fun."
The next two sets were all ISU. The Redbirds broke free from a 7-all tie in the second set to go ahead 18-11 on Holt's solo block and closed the set on a wide Bradley serve.
The Braves trailed 17-16 in the third set before two kills by Jankiewicz and two more combination blocks by Lund and Prondzinski gave the Redbirds a lead they wouldn't relinquish. Kushner's kill ended the match and snapped Bradley's three-match winning streak against the Redbirds.
"We focused all set one on being really good absorbing information to problem solve," said Johnson. "As you could tell the set scores got better the whole match."
Thompson, who was a all-MVC first-team selection last season, led Bradley with 11 kills and 15 digs.
With no fans being allowed at Redbird Arena because of COVID-19 safety protocols, the Redbird reserves made plenty of noise and lifted up their teammates on the court.
"It's been a long time coming since we played another team in our home arena," said Holt. "We've been preparing for this for over a year and something we were really excited for. We all felt really prepared for the match today, especially against our in-state rival. This is one of our favorite matches to play. Our team's energy is what carried us through the match and filled the whole arena."
