Watch now: Illinois State blocks Bradley from start en route to victory in MVC volleyball opener

"The advantage was we had a little more flow on our side of the net, but the disadvantage was you could tell they had a plan for us and we had not seen them yet. There were a lot of new players on their side of the net and we could only prep for a couple people."

The first set was tied at 18-all before Lund's block gave the Redbirds a lead they wouldn't relinquish. Lund and Prondzinski combined for another block to put ISU ahead, 22-18, and Bradley couldn't recover.

"Our blocking was great," said Holt. "It also starts from our block setup which comes from our pins. Nicole did a great job closing that block and pressing low. We were shutting them down tonight. It was really fun."

The next two sets were all ISU. The Redbirds broke free from a 7-all tie in the second set to go ahead 18-11 on Holt's solo block and closed the set on a wide Bradley serve.

The Braves trailed 17-16 in the third set before two kills by Jankiewicz and two more combination blocks by Lund and Prondzinski gave the Redbirds a lead they wouldn't relinquish. Kushner's kill ended the match and snapped Bradley's three-match winning streak against the Redbirds.