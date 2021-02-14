Watch now: Illinois State can't get sweep as Southern Illinois grinds out MVC victory

"The ball moved better today against their zone. Guys didn't hold it," said SIU head coach Bryan Mullins. "They had their eyes to the rim on the catches, people were moving on the weak side and cuts were harder. Overall there was a better bounce."

SIU came out hot from outside the arc, led by Verplancken. The Salukis made six of their first eight 3-point attempts, after going 6 of 26 on Saturday, to open a 27-15 lead midway through the first half.

"It's maturity more than anything," said Strong. "We didn't come out in the first half ready to go. We dug ourselves a hole. The same thing happened after Bradley. At some point we have to grow up as a team."

Horne's layup helped ISU cut the deficit to 27-20 with 8:28 left. But the Redbirds made only two more baskets the rest of the half. ISU committed nine turnovers as SIU took a 34-24 lead at the intermission.

The Redbirds closed the deficit to 36-30 on Reeves' jumper with 15:20 left. The Salukis then went on an 11-0 run to take a 47-30 lead, and ISU never got closer than the final margin.