Watch now: Illinois State can't get sweep as Southern Illinois grinds out MVC victory

CARBONDALE — After cruising to a 25-point victory over Southern Illinois on Saturday, Illinois State's basketball team seemed prime for its first Missouri Valley Conference sweep.
Think again.
The Redbirds went 4 of 22 from outside the arc and committed 16 turnovers on Sunday as SIU made a 180-degree turnaround in 24 hours to earn a 59-49 victory at Banterra Center.
As was the case in its previous MVC wins this season against Evansville and Bradley, the Redbirds couldn't build on the momentum from Saturday's 80-55 rout in falling to 6-15 overall and 3-12 in the league.
"We can't make any excuses for the way we came out today," said ISU junior Josiah Strong. "We have to learn from it, and at some point here we just have to grow from it instead of just keep saying we have to learn from it."
Strong paced the Redbirds with 14 points while Antonio Reeves scored 10. ISU's leading scorer, DJ Horne, was held to nine points and couldn't return late in the game after suffering an ankle injury.
When asked if his team maybe celebrated too much at its hotel Saturday night, ISU head coach Dan Muller said "it's always tough to know that."
"This year with back to backs you want to celebrate wins, especially with the season you've had and Covid," he said. "You want the positivity and you want them to be excited. You worry about it (being overconfident) and talk about it until you're blue in the face last night and this morning before the game.
"Eventually you've just got to trust all your players but particularly your starters and your older guys, not that we have many, have that maturity. We just weren't ready to go. We played hard at times and did some good things, but turnovers and lack of execution of the game plan and lack of focus on the scouting report with personnel throughout most of the game is what really hurt us."
Southern Illinois got beat by 25 yesterday, but still 4.5-point favorite over Illinois State at 3 pm today. Who wins?— Jim Benson (@Pg_Benson) February 14, 2021
Guard Lance Jones, who was held to two points Saturday, responded with 14 points to pace the Salukis (10-9, 4-9). SIU also received 12 points from guard Steven Verplancken, all on 3-pointers in the first half, and 11 from freshman center Kyler Filewich.
The Salukis made 10 of 27 shots outside the arc while hitting 42.9% from the field.
"The ball moved better today against their zone. Guys didn't hold it," said SIU head coach Bryan Mullins. "They had their eyes to the rim on the catches, people were moving on the weak side and cuts were harder. Overall there was a better bounce."
SIU came out hot from outside the arc, led by Verplancken. The Salukis made six of their first eight 3-point attempts, after going 6 of 26 on Saturday, to open a 27-15 lead midway through the first half.
"It's maturity more than anything," said Strong. "We didn't come out in the first half ready to go. We dug ourselves a hole. The same thing happened after Bradley. At some point we have to grow up as a team."
Horne's layup helped ISU cut the deficit to 27-20 with 8:28 left. But the Redbirds made only two more baskets the rest of the half. ISU committed nine turnovers as SIU took a 34-24 lead at the intermission.
The Redbirds closed the deficit to 36-30 on Reeves' jumper with 15:20 left. The Salukis then went on an 11-0 run to take a 47-30 lead, and ISU never got closer than the final margin.
"Southern was great today and we weren't ready to play," said Muller, whose team's last lead came at 12-11. "Unfortunately I thought we were going to take a big step maturity-wise and understand the importance of competing every game, and we came out a little lackadaisical. They jumped on us, and it was an uphill battle from there."
ISU had only 11 assists after recording 22 on Saturday. The Redbirds shot 39.6% from the field and grabbed a 34-31 rebounding advantage.
"Compared to yesterday when everyone played together and got a piece of the ball and the ball was popping, today I can't say the same," said Strong. "We obviously missed more shots today, but we missed shots yesterday and were able to score the ball very easily. Today we struggled because we didn't move the ball the same way."
ISU faces Bradley at 6 p.m. Thursday at Carver Arena in Peoria. The game was pushed back a day to give the teams more rest with both not playing next weekend.
Contact Jim Benson at (309) 820-3404. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_benson